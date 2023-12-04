Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting”

Valtteri Bottas is optimistic about the prospects of the Sauber Formula 1 team for 2024 and says that the concept of what will be a completely new car “looks interesting.”

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

In its last season under the Alfa Romeo name, the Swiss outfit slumped from sixth to ninth in the world championship, scoring only 16 points.

Bottas says the team realised that it had reached the end of the line with its 2023 car and that an all-new approach was needed as a revised design team starts to gel under technical director James Key.

“I'm glad that it's over now,” said the Finn of the past season. “And next year, everyone starts from zero again. There's been many, many changes in the team lately. And I think positive changes.

“Also, the concept of next year's car looks interesting. So in that sense, I do have hopes. But now we need to need to work hard for that and try again.

"The main thing is we need a new car. And it needs to be different. So that's, I would say the biggest take we take from this year, clearly we've hit the end with this car's development, we just haven't been able to find any anything big. So the whole concept needs to be different. That's what we've learned.

"From what I've seen, I'm happy, because there are differences. I think that's what we need. So many question marks, it's still early days. But at least we're seeing progress, and the last few weeks have been actually quite productive at the factory."

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team

Bottas says that the Key’s input has been a major boost for Sauber.

“I feel like with some new people we have, including James, there starts to be stuff happening,” he said. 

“He has obviously lots of knowledge even from this year's McLaren, so for sure there's good information coming from different people. So that is good to see. I think that's what we needed.”

Reviewing the team’s disappointing season, Bottas noted that not finishing last in the constructors’ championship was at least one positive.

"I think the races that we had the pace for the points, I think we managed to get them,” he said. 

“So ultimately the issue was we didn't have the pure pace this year to be in top 10. We didn't have a quick enough car. So that's the name of the game.

"It's not the last place, which is good, but it's a small step, but still not as good as last year. I mean, it was a difficult year. We were hoping to finish better. But that's what it is now. And now we need work for the future.

"We tried everything we could, but it was a difficult year. So lots to learn from, and now we need to look ahead, and stay motivated and stay confident."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article FIA will wait until 2026 to act on F1’s outwash ‘loopholes’
Next article Perez opens up on F1 2023 slump - "I cannot be this bad, something's going on"
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Formula 1

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1

Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1

Formula 1

Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1 Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Valtteri Bottas
More from
Valtteri Bottas
Naked Bottas calendar raises $150,000 for charity despite his mum’s concerns

Naked Bottas calendar raises $150,000 for charity despite his mum’s concerns

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

Naked Bottas calendar raises $150,000 for charity despite his mum’s concerns Naked Bottas calendar raises $150,000 for charity despite his mum’s concerns

Alfa Romeo embracing Las Vegas GP chaos to catch "too fast" AlphaTauri

Alfa Romeo embracing Las Vegas GP chaos to catch "too fast" AlphaTauri

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Alfa Romeo embracing Las Vegas GP chaos to catch "too fast" AlphaTauri Alfa Romeo embracing Las Vegas GP chaos to catch "too fast" AlphaTauri

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Sauber
More from
Sauber
The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber

The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber

Formula 1

The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Latest news

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me' F1 champion Verstappen: 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

F1 Formula 1

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

IMSA IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024 Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second Acura GTP car in IMSA 2024

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

MGP MotoGP

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency  The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success  The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe