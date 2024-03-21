All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Australian GP

Bottas lacked confidence to star in funny ads while racing for Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas reckons he lacked the confidence to star in light-hearted television adverts and publicly strip down to his underwear while he was racing for the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, Sauber driver Bottas has recorded an entertaining TV promo for Uber during which he expresses his love for Australian culture, food, and fashion.

The advert, which the Finn recorded in six hours soon after landing in the country, has been well-received as mullet-sporting Bottas leans into his new-found Australian identity - which follows his relationship with Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Also, Bottas stars alongside true home racers Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri in the adverts for the Melbourne race.

Bottas reckons taking part in such stunts was only possible after leaving Mercedes, having raced for the eight-time constructors' champion between 2017 and 2021, since he lacked the necessary confidence.

He said: "I maybe would have struggled with my confidence to do something like that. But I think with just a bit more age, a bit more experience, I've learned not to take myself too seriously…

"Obviously, I have a connection [with the country] with my better half being Australian and most of our off seasons we spend it in Australia. I like the lifestyle; I like the people.

"[Filming the advert] was fun. It was actually pretty much straight off the plane when I landed in Australia. Got it done, but it was so much fun.

 

"[The production team] were really good. They came up with the whole idea. And when I saw it, I was like, 'Wow, that's good for me'."

Bottas, who joined Sauber for 2022, is provisionally out of contract at the end of the year. One option will be to remain with the Swiss team ahead of it morphing into the works Audi outfit for 2026.

But he can explore other paths, with the driver market silly season blown open by Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari for 2025 and Max Verstappen's Red Bull future open to debate now it has been revealed that he can activate an exit clause should company advisor Helmut Marko depart.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether having the capacity to star in similarly light-hearted adverts will have any bearing on which corporations he wishes to negotiate with, Bottas replied: "I think every team, they should know me by now. So, I'm sure there's always going to be compromises found.

"But for me, still, the fastest car would be the priority because, although I do all kinds of other things. But in the end, for me, everything is secondary next to F1. So, winning will come first."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Australian GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained
Next article Ocon: Reduced opportunity for points among bottom five F1 teams "worst feeling"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Brown signs new deal to remain as McLaren F1 CEO until 2030

Brown signs new deal to remain as McLaren F1 CEO until 2030

Formula 1
Brown signs new deal to remain as McLaren F1 CEO until 2030
F1 CEO Domenicali 'arrogant' for not engaging in sportswashing dialogue

F1 CEO Domenicali 'arrogant' for not engaging in sportswashing dialogue

Formula 1
F1 CEO Domenicali 'arrogant' for not engaging in sportswashing dialogue
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Valtteri Bottas
More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Struggling Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call"

Bottas: Struggling Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bottas: Struggling Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call"
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
Bottas says no "burned bridges" with Mercedes over Hamilton replacement

Bottas says no "burned bridges" with Mercedes over Hamilton replacement

Formula 1
Bottas says no "burned bridges" with Mercedes over Hamilton replacement

Latest news

Williams withdraws Sargeant from Australian GP as Albon gets his F1 car

Williams withdraws Sargeant from Australian GP as Albon gets his F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Williams withdraws Sargeant from Australian GP as Albon gets his F1 car
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2024 Australian GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2024 Australian GP

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2024 Australian GP
Hamilton "least confident" ever with Mercedes W15 F1 car in Australia

Hamilton "least confident" ever with Mercedes W15 F1 car in Australia

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton "least confident" ever with Mercedes W15 F1 car in Australia
Brown signs new deal to remain as McLaren F1 CEO until 2030

Brown signs new deal to remain as McLaren F1 CEO until 2030

F1 Formula 1
Brown signs new deal to remain as McLaren F1 CEO until 2030

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The weird F1 races that Melbourne has thrown up over the years
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global