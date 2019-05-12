Where Bottas' pole ranks among Hamilton's worst V6 era defeats

Bottas’s 0.634s margin over Hamilton is the furthest the five-time world champion has been behind a teammate since his struggles in Singapore in 2016.

While there have been much bigger margins, these have all come amid extenuating circumstances.

Hamilton was officially 19.196s slower than Nico Rosberg in Baku in 2016 after crashing at the start of qualifying and 3.466s slower in 2014 British Grand Prix qualifying during a wet-dry session.

There are also two qualifying sessions in which Hamilton did not make Q3, Belgium 2016 and Monaco 2017, and thus his qualifying deficit in those is not a fair comparison.

Therefore, these are the five biggest deficits Hamilton has had to a teammate in a fair fight during the V6 turbo-hybrid engine era, courtesy of data from our FORIX database.