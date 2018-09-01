Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Bottas explains gap to Hamilton at Monza

shares
comments
Bottas explains gap to Hamilton at Monza
By: Scott Mitchell
Sep 1, 2018, 6:03 PM

Valtteri Bottas believes he effectively matched Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton at the end of Italian Grand Prix qualifying and only lost time because he had no tow.

Bottas has trailed Hamilton all weekend and on his final run in Q3 he lapped 0.35s slower than the Briton, who will start one place ahead of him in third.

That was Bottas’s smallest deficit to Hamilton in the dry all weekend, even though the Finn did not run in anybody’s slipstream on that last run.

Bottas said: “It was almost all lost in the straights, compared to Lewis.

“I also had a lock-up into Turn 1 in the first run of Q3, which also made it more difficult for the second run.

“Overall it was not easy to get those laps together but, in the end, the last lap with a good tow could have been good.”

Mercedes made the decision to run its drivers close enough together to give each other a tow during qualifying.

Bottas ran in Hamilton’s slipstream first, before they swapped places for the final run.

Bottas said: “Even the first run was good. I lost half a second [at Turn 1] but the rest of it was pretty close.

“It was nice to see where the lap time was, understand everything, that’s done.

“There was not much risk behind, from Red Bull, which was kind of a good thing, because I didn’t get 100 percent out of the package.

“The car felt balanced well in the long runs, the set-up now is pretty close, so it’s all good.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said his driver has not felt settled in the car all weekend and made multiple changes across each session.

Bottas conceded it had been “quite a difficult weekend” so far, the Finn having been so closely matched with Hamilton at other GPs.

“We made quite a big set-up changes for FP3, but the car became very difficult under braking,” he explained.

“So braking into Turn 1 and into Turn 4 [the two chicanes], over the bumps, the car just became more difficult and it was very easy to lock-up.

“I did a lot of mistakes in FP3 and didn’t really get any clean laps.

“We then went pretty much back to what we had on Friday, with some small tweaks for the balance and the car was a lot better.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Next Formula 1 article
Mercedes says lack of seats could bring end to F1 junior scheme

Previous article

Mercedes says lack of seats could bring end to F1 junior scheme

Next article

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.