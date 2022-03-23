Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Next / Why classic F1 tracks like Spa and Silverstone should not be at risk
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Bottas explains Alfa Romeo F1 start issue at Bahrain

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has explained the start issue which cost him positions at the Bahrain Grand Prix had already been happening throughout pre-season, with the team still chasing a fix.

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Bottas explains Alfa Romeo F1 start issue at Bahrain
Listen to this article

Bottas starred in his first qualifying outing for his new team, taking sixth alongside his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

But at the start the Finn suffered massive wheelspin as he was swallowed by the chasing pack. He continued to drop down the order on the first lap, coming through in 14th.

Bottas revealed that Alfa Romeo's starts had been a recurring problem throughout the pre-season, which meant he had already lined up on the grid fearing the clutch issue would rear its head again.

"Honestly, I was not so confident going to the grid because 50% of the starts we've had in practice and testing had been bad," Bottas said.

"It's an area we need to work on. I just had a big wheelspin. I cooked the rear tyres, still wheelspinning on third gear, and then the first lap I was sliding around and being a bit of a sitting duck.

"It's a mechanical thing, that sometimes we have this vibration on the clutch. It happens 50% of the time.

"And when that happens it's quite easy to break the traction. So yeah, it's on the list and we're working on it."

Xevi Pujolar, Alfa's F1 head of trackside engineering, explained that the Hinwil team had made "some progress" on addressing the clutch issue, which also struck Bottas' teammate Zhou Guanyu.

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While the back-to-back nature of F1's two opening races is not playing into the team's hands, he is hopeful Alfa can mitigate the problem at this week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"It's something that we made some progress [on], but still we are a bit fragile on this area," Pujolar said.

"Both cars experienced very poor start and then not only the start, but also then trying to get the grip and avoiding incidents during lap one.

"We'll have to take some actions and try to understand a bit more, see how we can solve it, or try to mitigate as much as possible for the next week, because we don't have so many days.

"We see that we're not the only ones who are experiencing these kinds of issues, but for us it was worse."

Bottas recovered to finish sixth on his Alfa debut thanks to solid race pace and relatively benign tyre degradation compared to some midfield rivals, while rookie Zhou grabbed a point in 10th after the late double retirement for both Red Bulls.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era
Previous article

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era
Next article

Why classic F1 tracks like Spa and Silverstone should not be at risk

Why classic F1 tracks like Spa and Silverstone should not be at risk
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules
Formula 1

Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules

Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champ
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champ

Bottas: Completing F1 race distance "my biggest concern" Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Bottas: Completing F1 race distance "my biggest concern"

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: "Pretty cool" starting next to Hamilton on Alfa F1 debut Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Bottas: "Pretty cool" starting next to Hamilton on Alfa F1 debut

Bottas confident of extending Q3 streak to 102 F1 races Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Bottas confident of extending Q3 streak to 102 F1 races

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
F1's "mega" hype pushing commercial growth, says Alfa boss
Formula 1

F1's "mega" hype pushing commercial growth, says Alfa boss

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1

Latest news

Hamilton never expected apology from FIA in Abu Dhabi F1 report
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton never expected apology from FIA in Abu Dhabi F1 report

Why classic F1 tracks like Spa and Silverstone should not be at risk
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why classic F1 tracks like Spa and Silverstone should not be at risk

Bottas explains Alfa Romeo F1 start issue at Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas explains Alfa Romeo F1 start issue at Bahrain

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
21 h
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
23 h
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.