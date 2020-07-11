Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
21 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

shares
comments
Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 3:44 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says a brake issue contributed to a frustrating fourth place in a dramatic wet qualifying session for the Syrian GP.

Bottas, who won the Austrian GP from pole last weekend, says a glazed front brake knocked his confidence in the tricky conditions.

In Q3 he was 1.428s slower than teammate Lewis Hamilton, who topped the times today. The pair were split by the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, and the McLaren of Carlos Sainz.

“It was not easy, I didn't look to be fourth on the grid but obviously tricky conditions can bring different challenges,” the Finn told Sky Sports F1.

“For me personally I don't think I managed to build enough temperature in the tyres, part of the reason was my front-right brake was glazing throughout the qualifying so I couldn't really maximise the potential of the car under braking, which is really important for the confidence in the wet conditions.

"It made it quite tricky and it's for sure disappointing.”

Read Also:

Bottas says he won’t know until the race whether or not the team has been able to resolve the problem overnight.

“I really hope so, it would be nice to go flat out but it's something we're only going to find out tomorrow because we haven't done a race distance obviously in practice, but we know the car is quick so looking forward to it.”

Next article
Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

Previous article

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

Next article

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Trending Today

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
18m

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Styrian GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Styrian GP qualifying as it happened

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel not planning on “running away” from Ferrari in 2020

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
IndyCar / IndyCar

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Seidl would take McLaren driver clash as "personal attack"

Latest news

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2m

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
18m

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

18m
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

1h
3
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

1h
4
Formula 1

Styrian GP qualifying as it happened

3h
5
Formula 1

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

11m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap
Formula 1

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.