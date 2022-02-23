Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage

Listen to this article

Reserve driver Robert Kubica completed only nine laps when he ran the C42 in the morning session, while Bottas managed a further 23 when he took over in the afternoon, the Finn finishing the day in 10th place overall.

The team's total of 32 laps was the lowest of the day, behind the similarly troubled Haas on 43.

Despite the loss of valuable track time, Bottas remained upbeat after his first proper day as an Alfa Romeo driver, saying the team has "some kind of idea how to how to progress" on Thursday.

"Yes, we did have some issues, and unfortunately the issues we had were pretty costly with time," the former Mercedes driver said.

"Some issues with reliability, some mechanical things. But we understand it luckily completely, and we know how to fix it, we just didn't have enough time during the day to fix it properly.

"For sure today was compromised, I mean we lacked quite a bit of mileage, but at least we got some some running, and some kind of idea how to how to progress for tomorrow.

"We just hope that we can get good two days here in Barcelona after this."

Kubica revealed that he'd faced two different issues in the morning.

"We did suffer a few topics I would say," said the Pole. "The guys did a good job to solve one of them.

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

"But then when we started doing a bit more laps we discovered another issue, which actually I had already on the installation in the workshop, but we thought it's solved. As it looks it is not solved, so we lost half a day unfortunately.

"It is a bit shame, because I did just two [flying] laps even with not proper pace. I got some appetiser, and I wanted a bit more."

Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher confirmed that Haas's day had been compromised by a floor issue.

Teammate Nikita Mazepin completed 20 laps, three fewer than the Ferrari-affiliated German.

"I think nothing to be concerned about," said Schumacher. "Probably the smile isn't as big as it could be.

"We only did 23 laps from what I saw on my side, so obviously we would have wanted to have probably a three digit number there, but those things happen, and now it's just about trying to get to the laps that we lost today in tomorrow.

"Obviously, the floor has taken quite a beating, like I think every team has that. So it's just a matter of trying to fix it."