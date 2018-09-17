Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

"Bogey circuit" win among Mercedes' greatest - Wolff

shares
comments
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Sep 17, 2018, 1:14 PM

Toto Wolff has described the Singapore Grand Prix as one of his Mercedes Formula 1 team's “greatest victories,” at a venue where it has sometimes struggled in recent years.

The Marina Bay street circuit was expected to favour rivals Ferrari and Red Bull more than Mercedes, but this didn't stop Lewis Hamilton from taking pole and converting it into a convincing win.

Mercedes boss Wolff stressed that a bad weekend in Spa had motivated the team to pull out all the stops as it sought to get back to winning form.

“It feels like one of the greatest victories, because it was really our bogey circuit in the past,” said Wolff. “And we were so motivated to do well here.

"And we showed that we can also perform in Singapore, and coming here and finishing by winning the race, and with a very solid team result, is really a great achievement for everybody in the team.

“I think you need to make your own destiny a little bit. And we’ve worked so hard after Spa, to understand the car, and we knew against many voices that we could perform well in Singapore.

"And we came here, and qualifying was amazing, the lap was really stardust, and then he [Hamilton] controlled it throughout the whole race.”

Wolff said there was no specific effort focussed on improving Mercedes' performance at the Singapore circuit.

“It was just part of the ongoing development, to really try to understand the tyres and the car better, and make it more compact with it all together.

"There’s never one silver bullet, it’s tiny little steps that are important to make the car perform like it did.

“There’s marginal gains that will determine the outcome of this championship, because on performance levels we are very close to each other.

"So we have to keep the foot on the throttle and try to avoid mistakes and continue to develop the car.”

Wolff insisted Hamilton's current 40-point advantage over Vettel meant little, as there remains "absolutely" enough time in the season still for the Ferrari man to turn it around.

“Forty points advantage or zero, makes no difference for us. You can see, like in Austria, we had a double DNF, how quickly it goes, and you lose 25 points.

"And we just have to look weekend by weekend and try to perform at our best level, and it’s only won when it’s won.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
FIA sees no need to change F1's blue flag rules

Previous article

FIA sees no need to change F1's blue flag rules

Next article

Perez apologised but it's not over, says Ocon

Perez apologised but it's not over, says Ocon
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.