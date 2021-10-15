Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
Formula 1 News

Binotto to skip races in "critical phase" for 2022 Ferrari F1 project

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto says he will work from Maranello at two more grands prix in 2021 after skipping Turkey, as the team's 2022 car project enters a "critical phase".

Binotto to skip races in "critical phase" for 2022 Ferrari F1 project

Last year Binotto sat out Turkish and Bahrain Grands Prix to work from Ferrari's base as a test run for this season, when teams are forced combine a packed calendar with an intensive development programme for 2022's all-new cars.

Binotto also missed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due to illness, handing over the reins on the ground to Ferrari's sporting director Laurent Mekies.

Following on from 2020's experiment, Binotto had singled out Turkey as one of the 2021 race weekends to stay at home for, so he could help oversee Ferrari's 2022 car project.

On Sunday he said he also intends to sit out the long flyaways to Mexico and Brazil.

"This is one of the races I was targeting to be back home," he said.

"Obviously, the calendar has changed a couple of times since the very start, so I changed a bit my plans, but certainly Turkey was one of these ones.

"I will skip at least another two races before the end of the season. At the moment I'm planning Mexico and Brazil.

"The reason is as you may imagine, especially Mexico and Brazil, overseas, it's a long trip, while here back at Maranello there is clearly much to do, it's an entire team to somehow manage, both the chassis and the power unit, and the entire organisation."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, arrives on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, arrives on the grid

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Binotto says his presence at home is helpful as Ferrari's 2022 project enters a "critical phase" in the final stages of its design process, and he has praised Mekies for his efforts leading Ferrari at the race track.

"We are in terms of 2022 development certainly in a critical phase, where time is getting closer and closer," he explained.

"I'm happy to be here. On Thursday and Friday, being in the office, I can certainly be more focused on whatever is happening back here in Maranello. On Saturday and Sunday, I'm fully dedicated to the race weekend.

"I'm missing the networks in the paddock, but Laurent Mekies can do a great job. I'm very happy with how he is managing the entire team when I am not there, so I am very happy with that."

shares
comments
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Previous article

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong form Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong form

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel Turkish GP
Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues Turkish GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton Turkey progress "tough" after FP2 traffic issues

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances
Formula 1

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances

Sainz "excited" about starting Turkey F1 race last Turkish GP
Formula 1

Sainz "excited" about starting Turkey F1 race last

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime
Formula 1

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Trending Today

Qatar circuit pitlane entry changed "dramatically" for F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar circuit pitlane entry changed "dramatically" for F1 race

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias

Binotto to skip races in "critical phase" for 2022 Ferrari F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto to skip races in "critical phase" for 2022 Ferrari F1 project

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered F1 slump

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
1 h
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021

Latest news

Binotto to skip races in "critical phase" for 2022 Ferrari F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto to skip races in "critical phase" for 2022 Ferrari F1 project

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Qatar circuit pitlane entry changed "dramatically" for F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar circuit pitlane entry changed "dramatically" for F1 race

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 stewarding bias

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.