Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend? Next / Inside Aston Martin's new £200m 'game changer' F1 factory
Formula 1 News

Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team principal

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto will leave the squad at the end of the year, after resigning from his position.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team principal
Listen to this article

Following weeks of speculation about his future, Ferrari issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that it had accepted Binotto's decision to leave.

The team said Binotto would stay on board until December 31, and it hoped to have a replacement for him finalised in the new year.

Binotto said that he regretted having to leave the team, but felt that it was the best thing for the Maranello outfit.

"With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari," he said.

"I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I'm sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me.

"I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction."

Binotto's move comes at the end of a rollercoaster season where Ferrari enjoyed many highs and lows.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

But while the squad emerged as Red Bull's closest challenger, a series of reliability problems and strategy errors prompted questions about whether or not Ferrari needed a shake-up of management.

Rumours about Binotto's future surfaced ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, with Alfa Romeo team boss Fred Vasseur linked as a possible replacement.
This speculation was, however, swiftly shut down by the squad.

However, with it understood Binotto felt that he did not have the full support of Ferrari chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna after securing second place in the drivers' and constructors' championships, he offered his resignation – which was accepted.

Vigna expressed his thanks for the efforts that Binotto had made during his decades at Ferrari.

"I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year," he said.

"As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future."

shares
comments

Related video

Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend?
Previous article

Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend?
Next article

Inside Aston Martin's new £200m 'game changer' F1 factory

Inside Aston Martin's new £200m 'game changer' F1 factory
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto's exit leaves Ferrari with an impossible target for F1 2023
Formula 1

Why Binotto's exit leaves Ferrari with an impossible target for F1 2023

Ben Sulayem dismisses F1 talk of "bad relationship" with FOM
Formula 1

Ben Sulayem dismisses F1 talk of "bad relationship" with FOM

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
How Ferrari quietly sorted its core F1 engine reliability problem
Formula 1

How Ferrari quietly sorted its core F1 engine reliability problem

Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Latest news

Previewing the biggest driver moves for the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Previewing the biggest driver moves for the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

There are several drivers who find themselves at new homes for 2023, from race winners to Cup champions and even a couple rookies trying to prove that they belong at NASCAR's top level.

McLaren signs Hughes to complete 2022-23 Formula E grid
Formula E Formula E

McLaren signs Hughes to complete 2022-23 Formula E grid

Jake Hughes will partner Rene Rast at the McLaren Formula E team in 2022-23, completing the field as the last driver to be confirmed for the upcoming season.

Villeneuve set to test Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Villeneuve set to test Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar

Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve is set to test the Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar at Barcelona this week.

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series Sebring 500 race
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series Sebring 500 race

It’s regarded as one of the classic sportscar venues in the world. Sebring is the venue for round four of the Le Mans Virtual Series — the number one eSports championship for the world’s best simulator and professional race drivers — in association with LEGO® Technic™ and its stunning #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
7 h
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon Prime

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.