Formula 1 / United States GP / Preview

BetDSI odds: Formula 1 at Circuit of the Americas

41m ago

Take a look at the odds for this weekend's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the Circuit of the Americas.

BetDSI, one of the safest betting sites online, has been around for 20 years now and accepts several options from credit cards and even Bitcoin to ensure effortless depositing. 

Looking for odds ahead of the United States GP? Well, look no further as BetDSI has you covered. Here are the odds for the 18th round of the 2018 world championship from the Circuit of the Americas. 

Odds to win the United States GP

    Lewis Hamilton

         -170

  Sebastian Vettel

         +300

    Valtteri Bottas

         +800

    Kimi Raikkonen

        +1350

   Max Verstappen

        +1650

    Daniel Ricciardo

        +2200

  Kevin Magnussen

       +110000

  Romain Grosjean

       +110000

     Sergio Perez

       +110000

     Esteban Ocon

        +110000

    Charles Leclerc

       +215000

      Pierre Gasly

       +215000

     Carlos Sainz

       +215000

   Nico Hulkenberg

        +215000

   Fernando Alonso

        +215000

    Brendon Hartley

       +330000

   Marcus Ericsson

       +330000

     Lance Stroll

      +500000

    Sergey Sirotkin

       +500000

   Stoffel Vandoorne

         +500000

As you can see, Lewis Hamilton has by far the best odds, which should be of no surprise to those following the sport.

COTA, located in Austin, Texas, has hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix every year since 2012 and it was Hamilton who won the inaugural running while still with McLaren. Since then, he has won the last four with Mercedes. A fifth victory this weekend would nearly solidify his place as the 2018 World Champion.

CLICK HERE to look over other odds and to place your bets on this weekend's GP.

Sebastian Vettel is the only other driver to reach the top step of the podium at COTA, doing so with Red Bull in 2013. Although he has been Hamilton's fiercest rival this season, the Ferrari driver has stumbled mightily the last few races and hasn't won since the Belgium Grand Prix in August.

Last year, Ferrari placed second and third behind a dominant Hamilton, who won the race by over ten seconds. Needless to say, he is once again the favorite to win this weekend and collect his fifth checkered flag in as many races.

As the odds show, Vettel is without a doubt his primary threat, but Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas could also come away with his first win of the season should the top Silver Arrow stumble. Kimi Raikkonen is looking for his first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix, having scored 30 podium results but no victories since then.

Red Bull has an outside chance as well and is the only other team to win this season with Daniel Ricciardo winning twice and Max Verstappen once. But it is unlikely they'll have the pace to go head-to-head with the Mercedes juggernaut this Sunday.

