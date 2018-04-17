Best radio messages from Chinese GP

More brake issues for Haas and Grosjean in FP3 1 / 14 Team: “Just have a slow in-lap because the rear brakes are too hot. The rear brakes are hot so just come into the box easy.”

Grosjean: “Yeah, I can see [it] smoking.

Team: “Yeah, okay we are ready with extinguishers and everything.” Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Perez celebrates after qualifying eighth 2 / 14 Team: “Okay, that’s P8 confirmed. P8. Well done.”

Perez: “Oh ho ho ho ho. That was magic man.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Vettel shows off his Italian language skills after taking pole 3 / 14 Team: “That’s pole position. Pole position.”

Vettel: “Ba ba wooo!. Grazzie ragazzi grazzie. Macchina grande macchina rossa. Thank you guys. Great qualifying. Great car. Really enjoyed that one. Woo!”

Team: “Good job mate, good job.

Vettel: “Grazzie what an amazing car. I got it in the window. And then it’s just coming. Grazzie.” Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Verstappen after making up places on lap 1 4 / 14 Verstappen: ”See you f*** later, son.”

Team: “Alright. Don’t get greedy now mate. That’s good settle down.” Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Hamilton, meanwhile, was disappointed to fall behind on lap 1 5 / 14 Hamilton: “Sorry to lose a place guys. Kimi was quite aggressive.”

Team: “Yeah, no stress, Lewis. Just get your head down mate.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Grosjean wasn’t pleased when given team orders early on in the race 6 / 14 Team: “Let Kevin by before 14. Let Kevin by before turn 14.”

Grosjean: “**** c’mon it’s lap 6!”

Team: “Thank you, Romain. We’ll square it up. We’ll square it up.” Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hartley and Gasly argue after their race-changing crash on lap 30 7 / 14 Hartley: “Ugh, I just got hit by Gasly. I think there’s a lot of damage.”

Team: “Where did you hit? Where did you hit?”

Team: “He hit me on the rear. He hit me on the rear. Okay, i definitely have a problem.”

Gasly: “What the f***. He closed the door. I have front wing damage. I’m really sorry guys. He lifted to let me pass and then suddenly closed.”

Team: “Stay positive and keep focus.”

Gasly: “I have front wing damage. Front left.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Magnussen’s humourous response under safety car 8 / 14 Team: “Just confirm that you received this message. Lapped cars may now overtake.

Magnussen: "Yeah but there’s no lapped cars behind me. Is there? Team: “Okay, good point.” Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Hamilton complains about not being put on fresh tyres under SC 9 / 14 Hamilton: “Fronts are super cold. Is it me or I have got a bunch of cars that have got new tyres behind me?”

Team: “So it’s Verstappen. it’s the car with new softs. Then Raikkonen. And then we have Ricciardo. again new softs.”

Hamilton: “Shoot. Why didn’t we stop for new tyres?”

Team: “Because they’d be in front of you.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Verstappen and Vettel after their late race clash 10 / 14 Verstappen: “Er, he locked up and turned in very sharp.”

Vettel: “I don’t think i need to say anything here.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Ricciardo after his pass for the lead 11 / 14 Team: “Go on!”

Ricciardo: “Get it, girl. Get it. Woo!” Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Hamilton complains about tyres again 12 / 14 Team: “So Lewis, eight laps remaining when you cross the line. You need to stay within 10 seconds of Verstappen.”

Hamilton: “Easy to say when you’ve got no tyres left.”

Team: “Copy, understood.” Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ricciardo celebrates race win 13 / 14 Ricciardo: “Wooo! Yes boys! Holy **”

Team: “Clinical moves. Cut throat, scary, nice job. Absolutely brilliant mate.”

Horner: “Well done, Daniel. Congratulations, well done.”

Ricciardo: “Oh, I’m speechless. What a turnaround.”

Team: “I think you might as well have a thick head tomorrow.” Photo by: Sutton Images