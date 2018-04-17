Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
Best radio messages from Chinese GP

By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
17/04/2018 12:34
Recap the Chinese Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

More brake issues for Haas and Grosjean in FP3

More brake issues for Haas and Grosjean in FP3
Team: “Just have a slow in-lap because the rear brakes are too hot. The rear brakes are hot so just come into the box easy.”
Grosjean: “Yeah, I can see [it] smoking.
Team: “Yeah, okay we are ready with extinguishers and everything.”

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Perez celebrates after qualifying eighth

Perez celebrates after qualifying eighth
Team: “Okay, that’s P8 confirmed. P8. Well done.”
Perez: “Oh ho ho ho ho. That was magic man.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Vettel shows off his Italian language skills after taking pole

Vettel shows off his Italian language skills after taking pole
Team: “That’s pole position. Pole position.”
Vettel: “Ba ba wooo!. Grazzie ragazzi grazzie. Macchina grande macchina rossa. Thank you guys. Great qualifying. Great car. Really enjoyed that one. Woo!”
Team: “Good job mate, good job.
Vettel: “Grazzie what an amazing car. I got it in the window. And then it’s just coming. Grazzie.”

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Verstappen after making up places on lap 1

Verstappen after making up places on lap 1
Verstappen: ”See you f*** later, son.”
Team: “Alright. Don’t get greedy now mate. That’s good settle down.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Hamilton, meanwhile, was disappointed to fall behind on lap 1

Hamilton, meanwhile, was disappointed to fall behind on lap 1
Hamilton: “Sorry to lose a place guys. Kimi was quite aggressive.”
Team: “Yeah, no stress, Lewis. Just get your head down mate.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Grosjean wasn’t pleased when given team orders early on in the race

Grosjean wasn’t pleased when given team orders early on in the race
Team: “Let Kevin by before 14. Let Kevin by before turn 14.”
Grosjean: “**** c’mon it’s lap 6!”
Team: “Thank you, Romain. We’ll square it up. We’ll square it up.”

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Hartley and Gasly argue after their race-changing crash on lap 30

Hartley and Gasly argue after their race-changing crash on lap 30
Hartley: “Ugh, I just got hit by Gasly. I think there’s a lot of damage.”
Team: “Where did you hit? Where did you hit?”
Team: “He hit me on the rear. He hit me on the rear. Okay, i definitely have a problem.”
Gasly: “What the f***. He closed the door. I have front wing damage. I’m really sorry guys. He lifted to let me pass and then suddenly closed.”
Team: “Stay positive and keep focus.”
Gasly: “I have front wing damage. Front left.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Magnussen’s humourous response under safety car

Magnussen’s humourous response under safety car
Team: “Just confirm that you received this message. Lapped cars may now overtake.
Magnussen: "Yeah but there’s no lapped cars behind me. Is there?
Team: “Okay, good point.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Hamilton complains about not being put on fresh tyres under SC

Hamilton complains about not being put on fresh tyres under SC
Hamilton: “Fronts are super cold. Is it me or I have got a bunch of cars that have got new tyres behind me?”
Team: “So it’s Verstappen. it’s the car with new softs. Then Raikkonen. And then we have Ricciardo. again new softs.”
Hamilton: “Shoot. Why didn’t we stop for new tyres?”
Team: “Because they’d be in front of you.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Verstappen and Vettel after their late race clash

Verstappen and Vettel after their late race clash
Verstappen: “Er, he locked up and turned in very sharp.”
Vettel: “I don’t think i need to say anything here.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ricciardo after his pass for the lead

Ricciardo after his pass for the lead
Team: “Go on!”
Ricciardo: “Get it, girl. Get it. Woo!”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Hamilton complains about tyres again

Hamilton complains about tyres again
Team: “So Lewis, eight laps remaining when you cross the line. You need to stay within 10 seconds of Verstappen.”
Hamilton: “Easy to say when you’ve got no tyres left.”
Team: “Copy, understood.”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ricciardo celebrates race win

Ricciardo celebrates race win
Ricciardo: “Wooo! Yes boys! Holy **”
Team: “Clinical moves. Cut throat, scary, nice job. Absolutely brilliant mate.”
Horner: “Well done, Daniel. Congratulations, well done.”
Ricciardo: “Oh, I’m speechless. What a turnaround.”
Team: “I think you might as well have a thick head tomorrow.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Hulkenberg too had reasons to celebrate

Hulkenberg too had reasons to celebrate
Team: “Okay, Nico. Wow! Gap was 10.7 seconds. Anyway.”
Hulkenberg: “Arrrr!!”
Team: “Fantastic job, Nico. Absolutely brilliant drive there. Thank you very much. Superb effort.”

Photo by: Sutton Images
