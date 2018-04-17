Best radio messages from Chinese GP

Recap the Chinese Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
More brake issues for Haas and Grosjean in FP3
Team: “Just have a slow in-lap because the rear brakes are too hot. The rear brakes are hot so just come into the box easy.”
Grosjean: “Yeah, I can see [it] smoking.
Team: “Yeah, okay we are ready with extinguishers and everything.”
Perez celebrates after qualifying eighth
Team: “Okay, that’s P8 confirmed. P8. Well done.”
Perez: “Oh ho ho ho ho. That was magic man.”
Vettel shows off his Italian language skills after taking pole
Team: “That’s pole position. Pole position.”
Vettel: “Ba ba wooo!. Grazzie ragazzi grazzie. Macchina grande macchina rossa. Thank you guys. Great qualifying. Great car. Really enjoyed that one. Woo!”
Team: “Good job mate, good job.
Vettel: “Grazzie what an amazing car. I got it in the window. And then it’s just coming. Grazzie.”
Verstappen after making up places on lap 1
Verstappen: ”See you f*** later, son.”
Team: “Alright. Don’t get greedy now mate. That’s good settle down.”
Hamilton, meanwhile, was disappointed to fall behind on lap 1
Hamilton: “Sorry to lose a place guys. Kimi was quite aggressive.”
Team: “Yeah, no stress, Lewis. Just get your head down mate.”
Grosjean wasn’t pleased when given team orders early on in the race
Team: “Let Kevin by before 14. Let Kevin by before turn 14.”
Grosjean: “**** c’mon it’s lap 6!”
Team: “Thank you, Romain. We’ll square it up. We’ll square it up.”
Hartley and Gasly argue after their race-changing crash on lap 30
Hartley: “Ugh, I just got hit by Gasly. I think there’s a lot of damage.”
Team: “Where did you hit? Where did you hit?”
Team: “He hit me on the rear. He hit me on the rear. Okay, i definitely have a problem.”
Gasly: “What the f***. He closed the door. I have front wing damage. I’m really sorry guys. He lifted to let me pass and then suddenly closed.”
Team: “Stay positive and keep focus.”
Gasly: “I have front wing damage. Front left.”
Magnussen’s humourous response under safety car
Team: “Just confirm that you received this message. Lapped cars may now overtake.
Magnussen: "Yeah but there’s no lapped cars behind me. Is there? Team: “Okay, good point.”
Hamilton complains about not being put on fresh tyres under SC
Hamilton: “Fronts are super cold. Is it me or I have got a bunch of cars that have got new tyres behind me?”
Team: “So it’s Verstappen. it’s the car with new softs. Then Raikkonen. And then we have Ricciardo. again new softs.”
Hamilton: “Shoot. Why didn’t we stop for new tyres?”
Team: “Because they’d be in front of you.”
Verstappen and Vettel after their late race clash
Verstappen: “Er, he locked up and turned in very sharp.”
Vettel: “I don’t think i need to say anything here.”
Ricciardo after his pass for the lead
Team: “Go on!”
Ricciardo: “Get it, girl. Get it. Woo!”
Hamilton complains about tyres again
Team: “So Lewis, eight laps remaining when you cross the line. You need to stay within 10 seconds of Verstappen.”
Hamilton: “Easy to say when you’ve got no tyres left.”
Team: “Copy, understood.”
Ricciardo celebrates race win
Ricciardo: “Wooo! Yes boys! Holy **”
Team: “Clinical moves. Cut throat, scary, nice job. Absolutely brilliant mate.”
Horner: “Well done, Daniel. Congratulations, well done.”
Ricciardo: “Oh, I’m speechless. What a turnaround.”
Team: “I think you might as well have a thick head tomorrow.”
Hulkenberg too had reasons to celebrate
Team: “Okay, Nico. Wow! Gap was 10.7 seconds. Anyway.”
Hulkenberg: “Arrrr!!”
Team: “Fantastic job, Nico. Absolutely brilliant drive there. Thank you very much. Superb effort.”