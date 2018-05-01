Best radio messages from Azerbaijan GP

Hartley and Gasly after their near-miss in Q1 1 / 10 Hartley: “I have a problem with the frontwing or puncture. I don't know.”

Gasly: “What the f***. Unacceptable. I cannot believe. I'm coming at 320 and he's f*** stopped.”

Team: “He had a puncture. He had a puncture.”

Hartley: “I got in the way of Gasly. I tried to get out of the way. I’m so sorry.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Alonso vents his frustration after being hit by Sirotkin on lap 1 2 / 10 Alonso: “Okay need to box. What a stupid guy. He closed me the door.”

Team: “OK, Fernando. We see some damage to the floor.” Alonso: “Unbelievable. You take care in corner 1,2 and they crash into you. *** They're stupid.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Ocon and Raikkonen blame each for their lap 1 crash 3 / 10 Ocon: “OK, the Ferrari crash me totally in the wall.”

Raikkonen: “He just turned into me, the Force india.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Hulkenberg echoes Raikkonen’s famous ‘leave me alone’ quote on lap 10 4 / 10 Team: “Suggest SOC 10, Nico and overtake.”

Hulkenberg: “Leave me alone.” Photo by: Sutton Images

18 laps later he crashed out of the race... 5 / 10 Hulkenberg: ”I hit the wall.”

Team: “Puncture. OK.”

Team: “Try and get it back if you can. This race isn't over yet” Photo by: Sutton Images

Ricciardo is instructed to repass Verstappen after falling behind him in the pit stops 6 / 10 Team: “Alright mate. You're gonna have to do him again. Let's get him.” Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Vettel is perplexed as to how the race slipped from his fingers 7 / 10 Vettel: ”How can he be ahead of us?”

Team: “He was in front. 12 seconds and he had the gap to pit.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Grosjean after infamously crashing under safety car 8 / 10 Grosjean: “F***. Noooo! Noooo!”

Grosjean: “What happened?”

Team: “I think Ericsson hit us.” Photo by: Sutton Images

Bottas was in despair after suffering a puncture while leading the race 9 / 10 Bottas: “Oh my god. It just blew up on its own. F***”. Photo by: Sutton Images