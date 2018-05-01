Best radio messages from Azerbaijan GP

Recap the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Hartley and Gasly after their near-miss in Q1
Hartley: “I have a problem with the frontwing or puncture. I don't know.”
Gasly: “What the f***. Unacceptable. I cannot believe. I'm coming at 320 and he's f*** stopped.”
Team: “He had a puncture. He had a puncture.”
Hartley: “I got in the way of Gasly. I tried to get out of the way. I’m so sorry.”
Alonso vents his frustration after being hit by Sirotkin on lap 1
Alonso: “Okay need to box. What a stupid guy. He closed me the door.”
Team: “OK, Fernando. We see some damage to the floor.” Alonso: “Unbelievable. You take care in corner 1,2 and they crash into you. *** They're stupid.”
Ocon and Raikkonen blame each for their lap 1 crash
Ocon: “OK, the Ferrari crash me totally in the wall.”
Raikkonen: “He just turned into me, the Force india.”
Hulkenberg echoes Raikkonen’s famous ‘leave me alone’ quote on lap 10
Team: “Suggest SOC 10, Nico and overtake.”
Hulkenberg: “Leave me alone.”
18 laps later he crashed out of the race...
Hulkenberg: ”I hit the wall.”
Team: “Puncture. OK.”
Team: “Try and get it back if you can. This race isn't over yet”
Ricciardo is instructed to repass Verstappen after falling behind him in the pit stops
Team: “Alright mate. You're gonna have to do him again. Let's get him.”
Vettel is perplexed as to how the race slipped from his fingers
Vettel: ”How can he be ahead of us?”
Team: “He was in front. 12 seconds and he had the gap to pit.”
Grosjean after infamously crashing under safety car
Grosjean: “F***. Noooo! Noooo!”
Grosjean: “What happened?”
Team: “I think Ericsson hit us.”
Bottas was in despair after suffering a puncture while leading the race
Bottas: “Oh my god. It just blew up on its own. F***”.
Perez celebrates first podium in 2 years
Perez: “Unbelievable guys. We did it once again guys. Once again. Once again it's not a coincidence that we are always there. Thank you guys. Ooooh!”