Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events
Formula 1 Top List

Best radio messages from Azerbaijan GP

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
01/05/2018 08:50
Slider List

Recap the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Hartley and Gasly after their near-miss in Q1

Hartley and Gasly after their near-miss in Q1
1/10

Hartley: “I have a problem with the frontwing or puncture. I don't know.”
Gasly: “What the f***. Unacceptable. I cannot believe. I'm coming at 320 and he's f*** stopped.”
Team: “He had a puncture. He had a puncture.”
Hartley: “I got in the way of Gasly. I tried to get out of the way. I’m so sorry.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Alonso vents his frustration after being hit by Sirotkin on lap 1

Alonso vents his frustration after being hit by Sirotkin on lap 1
2/10

Alonso: “Okay need to box. What a stupid guy. He closed me the door.”
Team: “OK, Fernando. We see some damage to the floor.”
Alonso: “Unbelievable. You take care in corner 1,2 and they crash into you. *** They're stupid.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ocon and Raikkonen blame each for their lap 1 crash

Ocon and Raikkonen blame each for their lap 1 crash
3/10

Ocon: “OK, the Ferrari crash me totally in the wall.”
Raikkonen: “He just turned into me, the Force india.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Hulkenberg echoes Raikkonen’s famous ‘leave me alone’ quote on lap 10

Hulkenberg echoes Raikkonen’s famous ‘leave me alone’ quote on lap 10
4/10

Team: “Suggest SOC 10, Nico and overtake.”
Hulkenberg: “Leave me alone.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

18 laps later he crashed out of the race...

18 laps later he crashed out of the race...
5/10

Hulkenberg: ”I hit the wall.”
Team: “Puncture. OK.”
Team: “Try and get it back if you can. This race isn't over yet”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ricciardo is instructed to repass Verstappen after falling behind him in the pit stops

Ricciardo is instructed to repass Verstappen after falling behind him in the pit stops
6/10

Team: “Alright mate. You're gonna have to do him again. Let's get him.”

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Vettel is perplexed as to how the race slipped from his fingers

Vettel is perplexed as to how the race slipped from his fingers
7/10

Vettel: ”How can he be ahead of us?”
Team: “He was in front. 12 seconds and he had the gap to pit.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Grosjean after infamously crashing under safety car

Grosjean after infamously crashing under safety car
8/10

Grosjean: “F***. Noooo! Noooo!”
Grosjean: “What happened?”
Team: “I think Ericsson hit us.”

Photo by: Sutton Images

Bottas was in despair after suffering a puncture while leading the race

Bottas was in despair after suffering a puncture while leading the race
9/10

Bottas: “Oh my god. It just blew up on its own. F***”.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Perez celebrates first podium in 2 years

Perez celebrates first podium in 2 years
10/10

Perez: “Unbelievable guys. We did it once again guys. Once again. Once again it's not a coincidence that we are always there. Thank you guys. Ooooh!”

Photo by: Sutton Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events