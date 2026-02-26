Bernie Ecclestone sends major F1 warning ahead of 2026: 'Danger is we lose the fans'

Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has warned that the championship could lose fans with the new regulations.

2026 brings in a new wave of regulations to F1. The major changes include an almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power, smaller, lighter cars and the introduction of active aerodynamics, which replaces DRS. These changes mean there will be a bigger emphasis on energy management.

During pre-season testing in Bahrain, some drivers aired their concerns about the new regulation cars with four-time champion Max Verstappen branding the new era of F1 "Formula E on steroids".

Ecclestone responded to the concerns, arguing that while every regulation change brings a period of adjustment for fans, the 2026 changes could drive some fans away.

"There will be confusion at the start of the season because everyone has to relearn Formula 1," Ecclestone told Sport.de.

"And the rules certainly don't favour Max Verstappen and his style of racing. It’s less about pure racing. But that’s the direction of development: more regulations, more rules for the drivers—don’t do this, don’t do that."

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "[The DNA of F1 is] that it is a drivers' world championship and not one for engineers. Formula 1 is now competing more with Formula E. Maybe the fans will like that, but I don’t think so. The danger is that we lose the fans. I sincerely hope I’m wrong."

After keeping a close eye on pre-season testing, Ecclestone backed Mercedes to be a championship contender. "Mercedes is in the lead," he said. "Russell has the ability, but he must demonstrate that killer instinct consistently throughout the entire season.

"A team with Mercedes power units has a great chance of winning the world championship," he continued, before adding: "Watch out for Ferrari! I hope Ferrari has a say in the title race. It would be good for Formula 1 if Ferrari becomes world champion."