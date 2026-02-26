Bernie Ecclestone hypes Gabriel Bortoleto for Audi’s first season: "Potential future world champion"
Ecclestone says the field is “closely matched” under the new rules, and believes Audi’s rookie has the pace to worry his veteran team-mate
Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone believes Audi F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto "will be a threat" to his experienced team-mate Nico Hulkenberg as the German brand begins its first season this year.
Audi's entry into the championship this year has been highly anticipated by fans since the takeover of the Sauber team. While the four rings of the brand have been seen in a number of promotional activities since the news broke of its investment, 2026 is the first season where fans will see the car on the grid.
After an impressive first year at Sauber, the young Bortoleto is seen by many as an upcoming talent, one that Ecclestone believes could challenge his older team-mate.
"They have now gathered all the ingredients for a successful first year in Formula 1," Ecclestone told Sport.de after a quick Audi surprised viewers in race simulations. And with the outfit bringing its own Audi-built power unit to the fight, it was impressively reliable with only a few issues that limited running in Barcelona.
It ended its second stint of testing with 357 laps recorded. And while its drivers have been rather shtum around expectations, they are silently optimistic.
"I think we've talked a lot about the ambition in the project and what's been achieved already is incredible," team principal Jonathan Wheatley said during the second test. "We're the first team to run this new generation of Formula 1 car, everyone here knows what that takes in order to pass certain deadlines to get there.
"I think it shows an ambition in the team as well. A tremendous job that's happened in Neuberg and Hinwil and of course in Bicester - a hugely talented team of people who put a lot of effort into it and we're sat here as well with a brand, not just a brand new power unit, but a powertrain.
"And to be where we are and achieve the mileage that we achieved last week is hugely encouraging but you know it's an ambitious journey we're on and we're a little way away from where we'd ideally be at the moment."
From where Ecclestone is sitting, he's excited for Audi to be able to capitalise on the new regulations.
"All the teams are closely matched. Audi can definitely be competitive there,” he said, before adding that Bortoleto "will be a threat" to Hulkenberg, describing him as “very fast and a potential future world champion.”
Those are high expectations for the young driver, who will be keen to fulfil them if he has the chance.
