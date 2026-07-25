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Bernd Mayländer reveals upgrades to F1's new Mercedes safety car

Formula 1 has introduced the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ as its new safety car

Lydia Mee
Published:
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ safety car with Bernd Maylander

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ safety car with Bernd Maylander

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Formula 1 has debuted its new safety car at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, introducing the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ to the grid.

Replacing the AMG GT Black Series that had served the championship since 2022, the new iteration is the first safety car to feature fully variable all-wheel drive, designed to improve traction and stability during wet-weather conditions. The car also features a special livery at the Hungaroring to mark Mercedes' 30th anniversary of supplying official course vehicles to the FIA.

Ahead of its track debut, veteran safety car driver Bernd Mayländer gave Sky Sports F1 lead commentator David Croft a detailed look at the upgraded Mercedes machinery.

Flush door handles instantly baffled Croft who has so far been used to only the previous Mercedes machinery used for the role. "You don't even have to touch it. It's incredible!" he said.

Inside the cockpit, the cabin has been fitted with all of the systems required. 

"Inside is also a new interior," Mayländer explained as he pointed out the features. "That's our light system. That's the radio system, main radio, backup radio. The start button - very important. And we have two new screens, where we get the live TV."

 

He added: "We have a GPS map on the right side, we have lap times, so all the information is very helpful, but a GPS map is the most important thing we need."

Powering the new GT 63 safety car is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 612 horsepower, compared to the former's 639 horsepower.

"The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+, as the official FIA F1 safety car, combines the highest levels of safety with impressive sportiness and driving pleasure," Mayländer said in the official press release. "Its agile and direct response to driver inputs is spot on.

"It is the first safety car with all-wheel drive. This provides optimum traction, which is particularly noticeable when combined with all the other technical features. It really comes into its own when cornering and accelerating. It is an exceptional road car. I am now looking forward to driving the new safety car for the first time under real-world conditions in Hungary."

 

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