Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races Next / Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat
Formula 1 Opinion

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse

Online abuse has become a blight on our sport. The level of sustained toxicity has reached crisis point. It is time for all of us to unite – and to act.

By:
, FIA President
Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse
Listen to this article

Recently one of the FIA female stewards, Silvia Bellot, was the subject of death threats. It is utterly deplorable that a volunteer such as Silvia or any of our marshals and officials, who volunteer their time to allow us to go racing, is the subject of such hatred.

Indeed a number of FIA staff have also been targeted with harassment and hate posts over the past few years.

It is totally unacceptable that our volunteers, officials and employees are subjected to this extreme abuse. It has no place in our sport. It has a devastating effect on our mental health and that of our loved ones.

I will always stand up for my staff and volunteers. And let me be clear – without these people there would be no racing. We have to ask ourselves, who would want to pursue becoming a top official in this environment? The reality is obvious - if this continues it will destroy our sport.

As the referee, and as the President you of course expect people to disagree with the decisions you make. But you should expect that those opinions and comments are respectful. This is increasingly rare.

Only through a collaborative approach will we achieve a measure of success in combatting this scourge on our sport.

We have already initiated that process through the following actions:

  • We have entered into dialogue with social media platforms to play their part and we are beginning work with governments and fellow sports governing bodies to bring them together to make strong commitments for joint action.
  • We are commissioning research via the FIA University into digital hate and toxic commentary specific to sport. This will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, education and prevention.
  • We have partnered with Arwen.ai to utilise their AI software to detect and eradicate abusive content on our own channels.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem greets Mario Andretti

Mohammed Ben Sulayem greets Mario Andretti

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

In the coming months we will be launching a concerted campaign by leveraging the power and reach of our entire federation which numbers 244 motoring and sporting organisations in 146 countries on 5 continents.

This campaign will build on the collaborative work by the FIA and Formula 1 through the Drive It Out initiative.

I will be talking more about this at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this month.

Passions run high in sport, but online harassment, abuse and hate speech must not be tolerated.

Everyone in our sport, from the media, teams, drivers and fans has a role to play. We cannot ignore this. I urge the entire motorsport ecosystem to take a stand.

We must call it out. It has to stop.

shares
comments
Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races
Previous article

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races
Next article

Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat

Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat

Latest news

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program

Ford Performance went into last weekend’s NASCAR championship races vastly outnumbered but still managed to come away with two of the three 2022 titles.

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Mercedes remains undecided on who will be its Formula 1 reserve driver in 2023 amid speculation linking Daniel Ricciardo with a possible role at the team.

December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami
Automotive Automotive

December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami

The all-terrain supercar will be unveiled at the Art Basel in Miami.

Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo was left "disappointed" with Tuesday's MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
6 h
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.