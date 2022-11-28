Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Ferrari quietly sorted its core F1 engine reliability problem Next / Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend?
Formula 1 News

Ben Sulayem dismisses talk of "bad relationship" with FOM

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has dismissed talk of underlying problems between himself and Formula 1’s commercial rights holders.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ben Sulayem dismisses talk of "bad relationship" with FOM
Listen to this article

Ben Sulayem took over at the helm of motor racing's governing body at the end of last year, just weeks after the controversial finish to the 2021 F1 world title battle in Abu Dhabi.

Since then, the governing body has found itself in the firing line over a number of issues, including its report into the events of Abu Dhabi, the consistency of race stewards' decisions, F1's jewellery ban, plus the handling of the safety car in Monza and the presence of a crane on track in Japan.

The issues have led to a widely accepted view that relations between Formula One Management and Ben Sulayem have been strained, with things reaching a critical point earlier this year when the FIA stalled on approving plans for six sprint races in 2023.

But Ben Sulayem has rubbished such talk and says that he and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali work well together.

Asked about suggestions of there being friction, Ben Sulayem said: "It's a bit difficult for me to understand: where does this come from?

"I'll tell you: my relationship with FOM. First of all, I speak to Stefano I think every two days. If I don't [call him] he calls, and this is the way. Even before any meeting or before any decisions. It's a marriage. This marriage is going to last, and strongly."

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, with Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, Oliver Hoffmann, Head of Technical Development at Audi Sport GmbH

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, with Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, Oliver Hoffmann, Head of Technical Development at Audi Sport GmbH

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ben Sulayem reckons that the sprint race delay, which triggered accusations of 'greed' from the FIA in chasing more money for hosting the events, was the catalyst for the idea of trouble between himself and FOM.

But he is adamant that there was nothing nefarious behind the delay, beyond him wanting to check that the FIA personnel on track could successfully police extra sprints.

"People assumed that when I said about the [extra] three sprint races, that there is a split," he said.

"I was not surprised, but I laughed at it because we are talking about a split. I can't see a split.

"That's where it started, on the 25th of April, in the F1 Commission, when suddenly they said: 'okay, we need three [extra] races'. I said: 'fine, but then I have to go back to my team and see if there is an extra load or something.'

"Suddenly everybody said [there was] a split and I had about six phone calls saying: 'okay, what's going on?'

"But we approved it. We studied it and went back. I checked with all of my team in the field, because people don't understand sometimes the pressure that goes into the staff and officials of the FIA."

Read Also:

He added: "I am in a very good relationship, in a professional and personal relationship. It can't be better. Okay if we improve it, it will be. But I can't complain now. I can see it's 100%."

Ben Sulayem did not deny that there were times when things were not perfect between himself and Domenicali, but he reckoned there is no underlying issue.

"You can have a problem when you have parts of your body that go wrong, but it doesn't mean we are in a bad relationship," he said.

"Questions are there. Inquiries are there, but definitely, the relationship has never been better. Why? Because my interest in the sport is strong.

"I listen to him, he listens to me, and we both know that this marriage has to be only sustainable and go further. And honestly, it's [going] from strength to strength. It's very clear."

shares
comments

Related video

How Ferrari quietly sorted its core F1 engine reliability problem
Previous article

How Ferrari quietly sorted its core F1 engine reliability problem
Next article

Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend?

Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend?
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 still eyes in-car video screens to replace mirrors, but faces key hurdles
Formula 1

F1 still eyes in-car video screens to replace mirrors, but faces key hurdles

Vettel reveals story behind last F1 race ‘Invitation’ T-shirt
Formula 1

Vettel reveals story behind last F1 race ‘Invitation’ T-shirt

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Latest news

Ciceley Motorsport exits BTCC after 10 years
BTCC BTCC

Ciceley Motorsport exits BTCC after 10 years

Race-winning British Touring Car Championship team Ciceley Motorsport has called time on its involvement in the series after 10 years.

PHM Racing to take over Charouz F2 and F3 entries
FIA F2 FIA F2

PHM Racing to take over Charouz F2 and F3 entries

PHM Racing will take over Charouz Racing System's entries and assets in FIA Formula 2 and 3 from 2023.

Stoner could manage Ducati MotoGP bike better than electronics
MotoGP MotoGP

Stoner could manage Ducati MotoGP bike better than electronics

Casey Stoner was able to manage his MotoGP world title-winning Ducati’s throttle and fuel consumption better than the electronics available in 2007, according to former crew chief Cristian Gabarrini.

Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend?

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have a challenge on their hands – to pick their perfect race.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon Prime

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
5 h
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.