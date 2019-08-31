Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
19 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Top List

Belgian GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'42.519

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'42.519
1/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'43.267

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'43.267
2/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'43.282

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'43.282
3/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'43.415

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'43.415
4/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'43.690

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'43.690
5/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

6: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'44.557

6: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'44.557
6/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

7: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'44.706

7: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'44.706
7/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'45.086

8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'45.086
8/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

9: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'44.797

9: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'44.797
9/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'44.847

10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'44.847
10/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

11: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'44.257 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

11: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'44.257 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
11/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'44.542 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'44.542 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
12/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

13: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, no time

13: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, no time
13/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

14: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'46.435

14: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'46.435
14/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

15: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'47.548

15: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'47.548
15/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

16: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, no time

16: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, no time
16/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

17: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'46.507 (back of grid start)

17: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'46.507 (back of grid start)
17/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

18: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'45.047 (back of grid start)

18: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'45.047 (back of grid start)
18/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

19: Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'45.799 (back of grid start)

19: Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'45.799 (back of grid start)
19/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

20: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'46.518 (back of grid start)

20: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'46.518 (back of grid start)
20/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

By:
Aug 31, 2019, 4:03 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the 13th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Read Also:

Next article
Leclerc asked Ferrari to abandon "perfect slipstream"

Previous article

Leclerc asked Ferrari to abandon "perfect slipstream"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Race Starts in
19 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
FIA F2

F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

40m
2
FIA F2

Spa F2 race cancelled after horrific accident

2h
3
FIA F2

Spa F2: De Vries tops red-flagged qualifying

Latest videos

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Latest news

Belgian GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Belgian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Leclerc asked Ferrari to abandon "perfect slipstream"
F1

Leclerc asked Ferrari to abandon "perfect slipstream"

Hamilton: Traffic situation "dangerous" in Belgian GP qualifying
F1

Hamilton: Traffic situation "dangerous" in Belgian GP qualifying

Williams: Latifi and Kubica among "handful" of 2020 options
F1

Williams: Latifi and Kubica among "handful" of 2020 options

Belgian GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to pole by 0.7s
F1

Belgian GP: Leclerc beats Vettel to pole by 0.7s

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.