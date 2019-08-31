Belgian GP: Starting grid in pictures
shares
comments
Slider
List
1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'42.519
1/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'43.267
2/20
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'43.282
3/20
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'43.415
4/20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'43.690
5/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
6: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'44.557
6/20
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
7: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'44.706
7/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'45.086
8/20
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
9: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'44.797
9/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'44.847
10/20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
11: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'44.257 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
11/20
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
12: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'44.542 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
12/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
13: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, no time
13/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
14: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'46.435
14/20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
15: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'47.548
15/20
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
16: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, no time
16/20
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
17: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'46.507 (back of grid start)
17/20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
18: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'45.047 (back of grid start)
18/20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
19: Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'45.799 (back of grid start)
19/20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
20: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'46.518 (back of grid start)
20/20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the 13th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Belgian GP
|Sub-event
|QU
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Belgian GP: Starting grid in pictures
shares
comments
Race hub
29 Aug - 1 Sep
Race Starts in
19 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
05:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
06:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 31 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
09:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets