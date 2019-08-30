Belgian GP: Best images from Spa on Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Helmets lineup
Photo by: Erik Junius
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, locks-up at the Bus Stop
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Erik Junius
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, stand by as Mechanics prepare his McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, returns to the pits without an engine cover in FP1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, in the garage
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, is returned to the garage
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pietro Fittipaldi, test and development driver, Haas F1
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Williams pitstop practice
Photo by: Erik Junius
Fan in novelty hat
Photo by: Erik Junius
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Guest in the Red Bull Racing garage
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Fans spectate from a rock
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing RB15 of Max Verstappen
Photo by: Erik Junius
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix, as teams hit the track for the first time since the summer break.
