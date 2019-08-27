Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Belgian GP: All the winners since 1950

shares
comments
Slider
List

1950 Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo

1950 Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo
1/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1951 Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo

1951 Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo
2/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari

1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
3/63

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

1953 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari

1953 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
4/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati

1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati
5/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1955 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes

1955 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes
6/63

Photo by: Daimler AG

1956 Peter Collins, Ferrari

1956 Peter Collins, Ferrari
7/63

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall

1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall
8/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1960 Jack Brabham, Cooper

1960 Jack Brabham, Cooper
9/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1961 Phil Hill, Ferrari

1961 Phil Hill, Ferrari
10/63

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

1962 Jim Clark, Lotus

1962 Jim Clark, Lotus
11/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1963 Jim Clark, Lotus

1963 Jim Clark, Lotus
12/63

Photo by: David Phipps

1964 Jim Clark, Lotus

1964 Jim Clark, Lotus
13/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1965 Jim Clark, Lotus

1965 Jim Clark, Lotus
14/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1966 John Surtees, Ferrari

1966 John Surtees, Ferrari
15/63

Photo by: David Phipps

1967 Dan Gurney, Eagle

1967 Dan Gurney, Eagle
16/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1968 Bruce McLaren, McLaren

1968 Bruce McLaren, McLaren
17/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1970 Pedro Rodriguez, BRM

1970 Pedro Rodriguez, BRM
18/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
19/63

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1973 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell

1973 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
20/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren
21/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1975 Niki Lauda, Ferrari

1975 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
22/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari

1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
23/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1977 Gunnar Nilsson, Lotus

1977 Gunnar Nilsson, Lotus
24/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1978 Mario Andretti, Lotus

1978 Mario Andretti, Lotus
25/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1979 Jody Scheckter, Ferrari

1979 Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
26/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1980 Didier Pironi, Ligier

1980 Didier Pironi, Ligier
27/63

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams

1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams
28/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1982 John Watson, McLaren

1982 John Watson, McLaren
29/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1983 Alain Prost, Renault

1983 Alain Prost, Renault
30/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1984 Michele Alboreto, Ferrari

1984 Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
31/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1985 Ayrton Senna, Lotus

1985 Ayrton Senna, Lotus
32/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1986 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1986 Nigel Mansell, Williams
33/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1987 Alain Prost, McLaren

1987 Alain Prost, McLaren
34/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
35/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
36/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
37/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
38/63

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1992 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

1992 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
39/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1993 Damon Hill, Williams

1993 Damon Hill, Williams
40/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Damon Hill, Williams

1994 Damon Hill, Williams
41/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
42/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

1996 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
43/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1997 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

1997 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
44/63

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 Damon Hill, Jordan

1998 Damon Hill, Jordan
45/63

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

1999 David Coulthard, McLaren

1999 David Coulthard, McLaren
46/63

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
47/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
48/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
49/63

Photo by: LAT Images

2004 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren

2004 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
50/63

Photo by: DaimlerChrysler

2005 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren

2005 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
51/63

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
52/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
53/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2009 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
54/63

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2010 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2010 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
55/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
56/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

2012 Jenson Button, McLaren

2012 Jenson Button, McLaren
57/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
58/63

Photo by: Sutton Images

2014 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2014 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
59/63

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
60/63

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
61/63

Photo by: Daimler AG

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
62/63

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
63/63

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

By:
Aug 27, 2019, 6:19 PM

The Belgian Grand Prix was first a part of the Formula 1 World Championship right from its inception in 1950. Michael Schumacher is the all-time winner here, with four of his six wins helping Ferrari to the most wins by constructor (17). Held at the Spa, Zolder and Nivelles tracks, here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

