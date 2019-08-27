Belgian GP: All the winners since 1950

1950 Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo
Photo by: LAT Images
1951 Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo
Photo by: LAT Images
1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
1953 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati
Photo by: LAT Images
1955 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes
Photo by: Daimler AG
1956 Peter Collins, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall
Photo by: LAT Images
1960 Jack Brabham, Cooper
Photo by: LAT Images
1961 Phil Hill, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
1962 Jim Clark, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1963 Jim Clark, Lotus
Photo by: David Phipps
1964 Jim Clark, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1965 Jim Clark, Lotus
Photo by: Sutton Images
1966 John Surtees, Ferrari
Photo by: David Phipps
1967 Dan Gurney, Eagle
Photo by: LAT Images
1968 Bruce McLaren, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1970 Pedro Rodriguez, BRM
Photo by: LAT Images
1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1973 Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell
Photo by: LAT Images
1974 Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1975 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1976 Niki Lauda, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1977 Gunnar Nilsson, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1978 Mario Andretti, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1979 Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1980 Didier Pironi, Ligier
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1981 Carlos Reutemann, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1982 John Watson, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1983 Alain Prost, Renault
Photo by: Sutton Images
1984 Michele Alboreto, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1985 Ayrton Senna, Lotus
Photo by: Sutton Images
1986 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1987 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1991 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1992 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Photo by: LAT Images
1993 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Photo by: LAT Images
1996 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1997 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1998 Damon Hill, Jordan
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
1999 David Coulthard, McLaren
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
2004 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
Photo by: DaimlerChrysler
2005 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / LAT Images
2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2009 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
2010 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2012 Jenson Button, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2014 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Daimler AG
2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
The Belgian Grand Prix was first a part of the Formula 1 World Championship right from its inception in 1950. Michael Schumacher is the all-time winner here, with four of his six wins helping Ferrari to the most wins by constructor (17). Held at the Spa, Zolder and Nivelles tracks, here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Belgian GP: All the winners since 1950
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
10:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
14:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
11:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
14:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
14:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets