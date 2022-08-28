Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alonso feeling "cautious" over F1 start at Spa after Canada erorrs Next / The Belgian GP as it happened
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023 as contract extended

Formula 1 will return to Spa-Francorchamps in 2023 after agreeing a one-year contract extension with the Belgian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Belgian GP to remain on F1 calendar in 2023 as contract extended
Listen to this article

With Belgium's current deal running out and several new races joining the fray, Spa was one of several traditional venues under threat of dropping off a capacity 24-race 2023 calendar, which was conceived with room for just eight European races.

But uncertainty over Formula 1's return to South Africa and China has changed the picture in recent weeks, leaving promotor Spa Grand Prix hopeful an agreement could be found with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and his team.

On the weekend of what could have been Spa's last F1 race for the foreseeable future, both parties thrashed out a fresh one-year contract extension that will keep the popular circuit on the calendar in 2023.

A date was not announced but with Spa being a late addition to 2023 after being absent from previous concept calendars, it will likely cede its traditional end-of-summer spot and could now host the Belgian Grand Prix in July.

"Formula 1 can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together. Further details on the 2023 calendar will be announced in due course," F1's statement read.

Spa's bid to earn a contract renewal included a concerted effort by the organisers to overhaul the circuit's ageing facilities and improve its historically poor traffic management. Spa Grand Prix has also pulled out all the stops to enhance the off-track entertainment at F1's request.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports F1: “We have to congratulate the job [the organisers] did. You’ve seen the investment they did.

"You see the number of people that are coming here. Incredible crowd, incredible attention to the people, and this is great I think for the sport.

“We always said that the race is a part of our tradition, and it has a very important space in our calendar, and this is a fact that we wanted to share in this moment.”

Despite the one-year reprieve, however, Belgium's long-term future remains unresolved as the intense discussions over the past few months are poised to be repeated this time next year.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Alonso feeling "cautious" over F1 start at Spa after Canada erorrs
Previous article

Alonso feeling "cautious" over F1 start at Spa after Canada erorrs
Next article

The Belgian GP as it happened

The Belgian GP as it happened
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP Belgian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend' Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend'

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form

Red Bull thinks ride height compromises all teams were forced to make because of Eau Rouge were behind Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate

A virtual meeting of the Contract Recognition Board on Monday is set to decide the Formula 1 future of Oscar Piastri.

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Mattia Binotto has downplayed suggestions Ferrari's Formula 1 struggles at Spa were simply track specific after its resounding defeat to Red Bull in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
15 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
17 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.