Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Top List

Belgian GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Belgian GP: Best of team radio
By:
Sep 3, 2019, 5:27 AM

Recall the Belgian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Slider
List

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole
1/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Team: “So pole position, P1 yourself. Really good job.”
Leclerc: “Come on, baby! Yes, yes! Congratulations guys! 1-2. Boom!”

Vettel makes it an all-Ferrari front row

Vettel makes it an all-Ferrari front row
2/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Team: “Done it, P2 and Charles P1. Nice job.”
Vettel: “What a mess! What a mess! *******. Traffic!”

Raikkonen and Verstappen make contact at turn 1

Raikkonen and Verstappen make contact at turn 1
3/11

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Raikkonen: “Some ****** idiot hit me completely. **** ***** these people.”
Raikkonen: “He hit me again. ****** same guy.”
Team: “OK. All your tyres OK?”
Raikkonen: “There’s something that’s not right. Yeah, something doesn’t feel right.”
Team: “OK, OK. We will box and then check the car.”
Raikkonen: “Probably the floor is ******. ***** *****.”
Team: “Yeah, I know.”
Raikkonen: “Where….? How did...? There was no space at all! I was as out as I could be. Or what happened? Did you see?”
Team: “Yeah, you’re right. I think it was Verstappen on the inside and he jumped in but I need to see the replay.”
Raikkonen: “OK.”

Verstappen: “Damage, damage. He just turns in on me, what is he doing?”

Raikkonen has to make an unscheduled stop after lap 1 damage

Raikkonen has to make an unscheduled stop after lap 1 damage
4/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “OK Kimi, so your right hand side floor is quite badly damaged.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, I have zero grip on the rear.”
Team: “Yeah, I can see. Stand by.”
Team: “Ok Kimi, so we can see around 20-point loss on the floor, so..”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, but we have to stop to drop the front wing otherwise it’s impossible when we have one end.”
Team: “OK, OK. Stand by.”
Raikkonen: “So box this lap?”
Team: “Yes. box, box, box.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, come on. Stay awake.”

Hamilton feels he can pass Vettel

Hamilton feels he can pass Vettel
5/11

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Hamilton: “Vettel’s not that quick.”
Team: “OK, copy that message, Lewis. Straight line speeds doesn’t look that impressive.”

Tyre degradation forces Vettel to make a second stop

Tyre degradation forces Vettel to make a second stop
6/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Vettel: “We got to pit again? Question.”
Team: “The fight is with the Hamilton to the end. No pit again, at the moment.”
Vettel: “The tyres won’t make it to the end. He’s gonna walk over us.”

Grosjean is left helpless by Haas’ straightline pace deficit

Grosjean is left helpless by Haas’ straightline pace deficit
7/11

Photo by: Erik Junius

Team: “OK dude, so cars ahead do have old tyres. There’s still [a] chance, let’s stick with this one.”
Grosjean: “No! There is no, there is no, there is no! I’m sorry dude, I’ve been here for thirty laps. There’s no chance, we are missing 20kph, I cannot do anything. You know, it’s not against you, it’s not against anything. It’s what we’re here to do but for racing it’s impossible. I’m just being overtaken lap after lap.”

Norris frustratingly runs into power unit issues on the penultimate lap

Norris frustratingly runs into power unit issues on the penultimate lap
8/11

Photo by: Gareth Harford / Sutton Images

Norris: “I’m losing power, I’m losing power, it’s going.”
Team: “OK keep going, safety car. Keep going, keep going for now.”
Norris: “I can’t. It’s broken, it’s broken. Anti-stall. It’s off. ****. *****. ****. ****. I’m out.”
Team: “We’re over the line, so just pull over to one side please, pull over to one side. Go to P-1, pause for 4 seconds, go to P-0.”
Norris: “Nooooooooo.”
Team: “I’m so sorry.”

Leclerc celebrates maiden F1 win

Leclerc celebrates maiden F1 win
9/11

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: "Yes!”
Leclerc: "Congratulations! Yes!”
Team: “Yes, well done!”
Leclerc: “My first victory in F1. This one is for Anthoine. Aah! It feels good but yeah difficult to enjoy on a weekend like this. But thanks for everything guys. You’re the best. A dream come true anyway.”

Albon finishes fifth in first race for Red Bull

Albon finishes fifth in first race for Red Bull
10/11

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Team: “Excellent work, Alex. P5, P5. Well done mate.”
Albon: “Yeah, thanks guys. That wasn’t a very good job to be honest. Ugh! I struggled really at the start. Anyway, thank you.”
Horner: “Well done, Alex. That was a really strong drive today, really very good. P5 from the back of the grid. Great start. Well done.”

Kvyat enjoys another strong finish

Kvyat enjoys another strong finish
11/11

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Team: “P7, P7 Dany. Good job. Fantastic. Mode 11, mode 11.”
Kvyat: “Yes! **** good job guys. This, I ***** love it.”
Team: “Was a very good race, Dany.”
Kvyat: “Grazi a tutti. Grandissimi, bravi! Bravi, bravi, bravi. Why you wanted me to push on last lap? You wanted the fastest lap or something? It’s not a you know, It’s not like we have an airplane!”

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

