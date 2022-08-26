Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Belgian GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in first F1 practice

Carlos Sainz headed a Ferrari 1-2 in first free practice for Formula 1's Belgium Grand Prix, as teammate Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen to second.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Belgian GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in first F1 practice
Listen to this article

Following an unusually busy three-week summer break, F1 returned to action in Belgium against a backdrop of a foggy Ardennes forest.

After a slight drizzle during the previous Formula 2 practice session, the imminent threat of rain loomed large, but the slightly damp Spa-Francorchamps circuit allowed a bustling opening phase on dry weather tyres.

Sainz opened proceedings with a careful 1m51.622s on hard Pirelli tyres. The Spaniard is Ferrari's point man this weekend as teammate Leclerc is set to start from the back of the grid with an engine change penalty.

His time was quickly eclipsed by McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, Norris leading the way with a 1m49.712s on softs before Alpine's Esteban Ocon split the pair.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen, who is also facing a grid penalty after a Red Bull engine change, took over two seconds out of Norris to go top with a 1m47.456 on softs followed by a 1m46.755s effort.

Norris and Ocon will also join the two championship protagonists at the back of the field amid a flurry of engine changes.

Before the halfway point, Williams' wildly porpoising Alex Albon made a surprise appearance in second place, indicative of the quick track evolution as rubber was laid down.

With his soft-shod lap of 1m48.112s Albon demoted Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to third.

With teams keen to maximise dry weather running given Spa's capricious climate, the traditional mid-session lull was reduced to a minimum.

As the second half hour kicked off Sainz regained top spot with a 1m46.538s, besting Verstappen's time by two tenths. Leclerc followed his teammate through into second, just 0.069s behind.

But the session was soon red-flagged with 22 minutes remaining as Kevin Magnussen ground to a halt coming out of the La Source hairpin.

Magnussen's suspected engine issue prompted a long stoppage as marshals gingerly removed the Haas, leaving just nine minutes on the clock as the lights switched back to green.

Haas said the stoppage was down to a high voltage system issue.

At the restart drivers reported rain at various parts of the circuit, which nipped a likely flurry of late improvements in the bud, and with five minutes to go a typical local downpour ended any fastest lap attempts.

That meant Sainz was locked into first position ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen.

Mercedes' George Russell took fourth ahead of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, with Albon a surprise sixth.

Ricciardo followed in seventh, followed by AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Hamilton, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez completing the top 10.

Nicholas Latifi was 11th in the second Williams, ahead of Zhou Guanyu in the Alfa Romeo and Norris.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso ended down in 13th, followed by Sebastian Vettel, the man he will replace at Aston Martin next year.

Ocon was 16th in the second Alpine, ahead of Haas pair Magnussen and Mick Schumacher.

Red Bull protege Liam Lawson, in at AlphaTauri instead of Pierre Gasly during Friday's FP1, completed 14 laps and set the slowest time in 19th.

Valtteri Bottas' run of Friday gremlins continued when he parked his car in the garage early on after completing just two out-laps.

Even before the rain came conditions were tricky on the repaved and refurbished circuit, which also features the much vaunted return of gravel traps in many key corners, but apart from the red flag the session remained incident-free.

The second hour of practice follows at 5pm local time.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 16 1'46.538  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 16 1'46.607 0.069
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 10 1'46.755 0.217
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'47.396 0.858
5 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 13 1'47.437 0.899
6 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 15 1'47.835 1.297
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 14 1'48.081 1.543
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 17 1'48.310 1.772
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 10 1'48.420 1.882
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 13 1'48.474 1.936
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 13 1'48.485 1.947
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 1'48.672 2.134
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 15 1'49.470 2.932
14 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 17 1'49.664 3.126
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 12 1'49.813 3.275
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 5 1'50.315 3.777
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 9 1'50.982 4.444
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 15 1'51.259 4.721
19 New Zealand Liam Lawson AlphaTauri Red Bull 14 1'52.065 5.527
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 2    
