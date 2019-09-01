Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Special feature

Belgian GP: Lap by lap animation

shares
comments
Belgian GP: Lap by lap animation
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 7:19 PM

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps, which charts the pitstops and position changes.

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
08:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
05:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
08:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

