Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.
The grid for the Belgian GP sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout on Saturday morning.
What time does the Sprint race for the Belgian Grand Prix start?
The Sprint for the Belgian GP will begin at 4:30pm local time (+2 GMT) at Spa. The race will run to a distance of 15 laps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAT / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|Qualifying
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|Sprint Q
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Sprint
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Belgian GP Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa-Francorchamps throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.
