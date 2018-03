An F1 launch is when teams finally go public with the fruits of their previous months' labours. But rarely do they allow sight of their inner workings in the final pre-launch hours. Anthony Rowlinson got a glimpse with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton inserts an index finger into either side of his mouth, stretches his face, pokes out his tongue and goes: "BLEEEEEEEEERRRRRRGGGHHH!"

"Love it, Lewis," purrs photographer Paul Ripke. "Now, finger up your nose please."