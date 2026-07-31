Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix

Racing Bulls has released a behind-the-scenes video documenting Arvid Lindblad's first home Formula 1 weekend at Silverstone, as the British driver heads into the summer break sitting 11th in the championship.

Lindblad has had an impressive start to his rookie F1 campaign. He scored four points with an eighth-place finish at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and has continued to collect points in six grands prix since then.

The Monaco and British Grands Prix marked his best results so far with seventh-place finishes at both events. But it was the Silverstone race weekend that was particularly emotional for the 18-year-old.

The video provided insight into the additional media responsibilities that Lindblad had in the week leading up to the race, including multiple podcasts, interviews and radio show appearances. While speaking to the Capital FM team during an off-air moment, Lindblad joked about it now being time to get his driving licence.

"I need to get it done because it's been brought up too much," he said. "In the beginning, I didn't need it. Whereas now, it's getting to a point where I actually want it because, practically, it's becoming annoying.

"There are only so many Ubers you can get, so many times I can ask my mum. She's having to take time out of her day to take me to the airport. So, I'm actually trying to get it done now because I feel bad."

As he walked through London from the radio show to an Esses meet-and-greet, the Racing Bulls driver reflected on his first radio appearance. "First time on a proper radio show. It was pretty cool. I've listened to Capital and Heart quite a lot when I was in the car with my mum on the way to school. So to be on it myself is pretty nice."

The team then headed to the track for media day, where Lindblad joined Lawson to film some social media content, before taking to the Fan Zone stage alongside the other British drivers.

The video also offered fans a look at the LEGO car race, the goings-on in the garage during the race, and the post-race celebrations.

F1 resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort from 21 to 23 August.