Bearman and Fittipaldi confirmed in Haas F1 reserve roles for 2024

Bearman was already announced on Saturday as a reserve for Ferrari alongside Robert Shwartzman and Antonio Giovinazzi, and he will now cover both roles on the weekends when he is able to attends grands prix.

The 18-year-old drove for Haas in FP1 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi last year, as well as participating in the young driver test at the latter venue. This week he logged some more F1 mileage in the 2022 Ferrari SF-75 at Barcelona.

Unusually, Haas has already mapped out a busy schedule of six FP1 sessions for Bearman which goes far beyond the FIA regulatory requirement to run a rookie at two events.

He will drive at Imola, Barcelona, Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Mexico City and Abu Dhabi.

He will also be tackling his second year of Formula 2 this year, having remained with the Prema team.

Long-time Haas reserve Fittipaldi has an IndyCar drive with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing this year, but made it clear after the deal was announced that he would like to remain involved with Haas and be reserve on non-clashing weekends.

His IndyCar campaign will end on 15 September, leaving him totally free for the last seven weekends of the F1 calendar, including two events in the USA and one in Brazil.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Pietro Fittipaldi, Reserve Driver, Haas F1 Team

“Oliver did a tremendous job for us last season settling in well and working through both his FP1 run programmes in Mexico and Abu Dhabi and then with his test programme,” said new team principal Ayao Komatsu.

“We’re looking forward to giving him the opportunity for more outings in FP1 in 2024 – with testing at a premium this is key running time, both for us to evaluate Oliver’s progress but also to enable him seat time in an F1 car.

“Having Pietro with us for a sixth season is valuable as he again provides continuity and he’s been a great contributor to our program over the years – both on and off-track.

“We’re excited he’s landed a full-time IndyCar ride this season, so he can do what he loves to do – and that’s to race, but he’s there for us too as part of the Haas family.”

Bearman said: “I’m really happy to be part of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team for the upcoming season. I had a great experience last year working with everyone at the team and I’m looking forward to building on that this year.

“There are several events I’ll be doing FP1’s at – alongside the reserve duties, which is exciting. I’m grateful to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari for their faith and for supporting me.”



“I’m happy and proud to be going into my sixth season with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Fittipaldi, whose most recent F1 mileage was at the Abu Dhabi test last year.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our work in development and supporting the team in the best way I can throughout the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.”