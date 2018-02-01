Barrichello recovering in hospital after health scare

Former Formula 1 race winner Rubens Barrichello is recovering well in hospital following a health scare last weekend.

The Brazilian, who won races for Ferrari and Brawn in a career that spanned 322 grand prix starts, said he felt unwell on Saturday after suffering a severe headache.

Speaking from his hospital bed in a message posted on his Instagram feed, Barrichello explained that he was still undergoing checks but vowed to be back racing soon.

He did not offer any details of what was wrong, beyond suggesting that a severe headache he had suffered was related to a vein problem.

"I can see everyone is sending me messages and everyone is worried," he said. "A long time not positing pictures and so on, so I decided to tell you.

"On Saturday I decided to wake up and have a shower. I felt a terrible headache. Luckily my wife was there and she called a friend doctor who took me to the hospital, they they took really good care of me.

"I had a small problem on a vein, but I want to tell you that I am feeling great. I am still going through exams and so on, but I am honestly great and the difficulties in life are the ones who show us how to grow and how to be better.

"I am so thankful, thank god for the opportunity and soon I will be back on the race track. So good to speak to you guys."

Since retiring from F1, Barrichello has raced in IndyCar and the Brazilian Stock Car series - and more recently has been focusing on helping his son Eduardo's karting career.