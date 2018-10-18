Barcelona to host F1 2019 pre-season testing

It will continue be split into two four-day tests, the first taking place from February 18 to February 21 and the second running from February 26 to March 1.

The Spanish Grand Prix circuit has been a regular fixture in F1's pre-season for several years and has been the exclusive official testing venue since 2016.

That was briefly under threat for 2019 with teams initially keen on testing in Bahrain to ensure better weather and uninterrupted running.

However, that was dropped and teams moved on to choosing between keeping Barcelona or returning to Jerez for the first time since 2015.

Confirmation that Barcelona will host testing came via the circuit's Twitter account ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

It means the schedule for the start of next year is officially set, with testing finishing two weeks before the season begins in Australia on March 17.