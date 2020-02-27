Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Analysis

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

shares
comments
Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Feb 27, 2020, 10:40 AM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane on second day of the final Formula 1 test of 2020.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Slider
List

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing
1/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close look at the Alfa Romeo rear wing with its new, extremely large swan neck-style support pillars.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 front wing
2/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has been checking the flex of its front wing is within tolerances. It uses a camera mounted on the nosecone, looking across at three chequered stickers on the endplate, which act as a reference point when it looks back through the footage.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing

Ferrari SF1000 front wing
3/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari conducting a similar test but with different equipment, as it places ride height sensors on the ends of the footplates and one in the centre of the wing.

McLaren MCL35 brake

McLaren MCL35 brake
4/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL35’s front brake drum design differs slightly from last season, with more curvature and space allowed for the crossover section.

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing
5/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another view of the C39’s tall rear wing pillars which you’ll note make it more accessible for the airflow on the underside of the wing, owing to the fact they’re not connected to it.

Ferrari SF1000 fronst suspension

Ferrari SF1000 fronst suspension
6/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of Ferrari’s front suspension and more specifically its heave damper. Note its use of a classic spring within.

Ferrari SF1000 floor

Ferrari SF1000 floor
7/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor area just ahead of the rear tyre on the Ferrari SF1000 is of particular note, as it has created a raised section that meets with the vertical floor strake. These changes are important when considering the aerodynamic turbulence created by the rear tyre, especially as it deforms and the impact that has on the diffuser. Therefore, these slots in the floor, flaps and vanes on top of it help to manipulate that turbulence, improving diffuser consistency.

Red Bull Racing RB16, front

Red Bull Racing RB16, front
8/13

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull mechanics work on the RB16 affording us a view of its front suspension and bulkhead design. Also note the kiel probes mounted in the airbox to collect data as the car circulates.

Bodywork detail on Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Bodywork detail on Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
9/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the two apertures in the side of the nose cape on the Renault RS20.

Rear wing detail of a Haas VF-20

Rear wing detail of a Haas VF-20
10/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A shot of the Haas VF20 rear wing and T-wing, showing the detail of its design. Note the two slot gap separators on its wing that lead to the two V grooves on the top flap’s trailing edge.

Wheel and brake duct detail of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari SF1000

Wheel and brake duct detail of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari SF1000
11/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the SF1000’s front brake duct, designed in order to carry as much airflow as possible across the face of the brake drum.

The engine in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

The engine in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
12/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Under the covers: A look at some of the inner components of the Ferrari power unit.

The exhaust in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

The exhaust in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
13/13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In focus: A similar shot but this time we look at the exhaust solution, with Ferrari preferring to use a single wastegate pipe.

Next article
Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019

Previous article

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
14 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
18:00
12:00
FP2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
22:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
20:00
14:00
QU
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
17:00
Race
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
22:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

3h
2
Formula 1

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

24m
3
Formula 1

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

2h
4
Formula 1

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance

Latest videos

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Latest news

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
F1

Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019
F1

Williams: Netflix series will "show the truth" about 2019

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"
F1

Ferrari expects Vettel contract talks to end "very soon"

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking
F1

Revealed: First images of Zandvoort’s completed banking

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.