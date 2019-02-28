Barcelona test 2, Day 3: Fresh F1 2019 tech images from pit lane

Red Bull Racing RB15 sidepod detail 1 / 9 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the RB15’s bargeboards and more importantly the sidepod deflector (arrowed), which now features a pair of vertical slots.

Ferrari SF90 floor detail 2 / 9 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari introduced a new floor for the third day of testing, which incorporated the vertical fins atop the longitudinal slots that we saw it trial at the tail end of last season. In order to assess their impact and verify it's having the intended effect, the team sprayed flo-viz paint on the floor around the rear tyre.

Red Bull Racing RB15 with aero sensors 3 / 9 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Red Bull outfitted the RB15 with Kiel probe arrays behind the front tyres during phases of the third day as it gathered data on the flow field in that region.

Williams FW42 with aero sensors 4 / 9 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Williams ran a huge Kiel probe array across the back of the FW42 used to measure flow around the sidepods and engine cover.

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail 5 / 9 Photo by: Giorgio Piola From this picture it’s apparent just how out-turned the front wing endplate is on the Ferrari SF90.

Ferrari SF90 floor detail 6 / 9 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the area surrounding the rear tyre which Ferrari painted in flo-viz to verify it was performing as expected.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 7 / 9 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Mercedes outfitted the W10 with a Kiel probe array behind the front tyre in order to measure and assess the wake turbulence created by the front tyre.

Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 8 / 9 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Renault followed up its front wing test yesterday with another today, this time at the rear of the car. Like that conducted at the front of the car, the team finished the surface in a different coating and embedded additional sensors in the wing itself.