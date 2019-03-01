Testing verdict: Has Mercedes really closed the gap to Ferrari?
Formula 1 champion team Mercedes came close to deposing winter pacesetter Ferrari as pre-season testing ended at Barcelona on Friday.
After two days of Ferrari smashing the fortnight's previous best times, the very end of the session featured Sebastian Vettel being sidelined with an electrical fault and Lewis Hamilton getting to within 0.003 seconds of the top spot.
But it wasn't as simple as F1's arch-rival teams being neck and neck at the front again.
Edd Straw and Tom Errington join Ben Anderson to discuss the events of Friday and explain why Mercedes is realistically still not a match for Ferrari despite that promising lap.
