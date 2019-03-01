Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Commentary

Testing verdict: Has Mercedes really closed the gap to Ferrari?

shares
comments
31m ago

Formula 1 champion team Mercedes came close to deposing winter pacesetter Ferrari as pre-season testing ended at Barcelona on Friday.

After two days of Ferrari smashing the fortnight's previous best times, the very end of the session featured Sebastian Vettel being sidelined with an electrical fault and Lewis Hamilton getting to within 0.003 seconds of the top spot.

But it wasn't as simple as F1's arch-rival teams being neck and neck at the front again.

Edd Straw and Tom Errington join Ben Anderson to discuss the events of Friday and explain why Mercedes is realistically still not a match for Ferrari despite that promising lap.

Next article
Barcelona Test Day Eight: Ferrari top, but receive warning signs

Previous article

Barcelona Test Day Eight: Ferrari top, but receive warning signs
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now

Red zone: trending stories

Testing verdict: Has Mercedes really closed the gap to Ferrari? Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Commentary

Testing verdict: Has Mercedes really closed the gap to Ferrari?

31m ago
Vettel outpaces Hamilton by 0.003s as F1 test ends Article
Formula 1

Vettel outpaces Hamilton by 0.003s as F1 test ends

Kubica says Williams just Article
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams just "lost another day"

Latest videos
Don't be fooled by Mercedes' sudden turn of pace 10:13
Formula 1

Don't be fooled by Mercedes' sudden turn of pace

2h ago
Rating each 2019 F1 car's technical designs 20:41
Formula 1

Rating each 2019 F1 car's technical designs

10h ago

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Testing verdict: Has Mercedes really closed the gap to Ferrari?
Formula 1

Testing verdict: Has Mercedes really closed the gap to Ferrari?

Verstappen setback a legacy of Gasly crash
Formula 1

Verstappen setback a legacy of Gasly crash

Kubica says Williams just
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams just "lost another day"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.