Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing / Analysis

Barcelona test Day 4: F1 2019 technical images from first week

McLaren MCL34 front suspension detail

McLaren MCL34 front suspension detail
1/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL34’s front suspension, which features an upright extension to raise the upper wishbone. Also note the elongated brake duct inlet, with a more bulbous entry point at the top.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
2/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A fantastic top-down overview of the Mercedes W10 rear end showing off their rear suspension, the geometry of the T-Wing and the swan-neck shaped rear wing supports.

Williams FW42 with aero sensors

Williams FW42 with aero sensors
3/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Williams FW42 with a close knit Kiel probe array mounted behind the front wheels.

Williams FW42 with aero sensors

Williams FW42 with aero sensors
4/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

From this forward shot you can also see how wide the arrays are on the Williams FW42, as the team tries to capture all the data it can on the wake generated by the front tyre.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 rear wing

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 rear wing
5/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Mercedes W10’s rear wing with two hanging strakes on the bounding line in the transition region.

Ferrari SF90 rear wing

Ferrari SF90 rear wing
6/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari’s rear wing strake solution for comparison, which features six strakes on the bounding line in the transition region.

McLaren MCL34 rear wing

McLaren MCL34 rear wing
7/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

McLaren’s rear wing for comparison, which feature five differently sized strakes in the transition region.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing
8/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Haas VF19’s rear wing endplate solution, which features nine strakes in the transition region.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing
9/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Toro Rosso STR14’s rear wing endplate solution which currently features a conventional shape with no strakes in the transition region.

Williams FW42 nose and front wing

Williams FW42 nose and front wing
10/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A side shot of the Williams FW42’s front wing, note the cutout in the rear upper corner of the endplate.

Williams FW42 front suspension detail

Williams FW42 front suspension detail
11/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the Williams FW42’s upright extension and raised upper wishbone.

Williams FW42 front suspension detail

Williams FW42 front suspension detail
12/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great close up of the Williams FW42’s front suspension and the additional flow diverter added behind the rear leg of the lower wishbone.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear detail
13/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo trialled a vertical stabilizer winglet on the spine of the engine cover, which also had a drooped T-Wing hung from it.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 with aero sensors

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 with aero sensors
14/16

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Toro Rosso STR14 with a wide Kiel probe array mounted behind both front wheels to measure the wake created by the front tyre.

Racing Point F1 Team RP19

Racing Point F1 Team RP19
15/16

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

The Racing Point RP19 with a Kiel probe array mounted behind the front wheel to gather data.

Ferrari SF90 wheel rim detail

Ferrari SF90 wheel rim detail
16/16

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up shot of Ferrari’s front wheel rim.

Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
1h ago

Giorgio Piola and Motorsport Images bring you the Formula 1 technical images from the fourth and final day of the first week of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

F1 2019 cars expected to be faster despite new rules

F1 2019 cars expected to be faster despite new rules

Three treated after McLaren garage fire in Barcelona

Three treated after McLaren garage fire in Barcelona
Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing
Author Giorgio Piola

