Barcelona test, Day 2: Lifting the lid on F1 2018’s tech updates

Sauber C37 1 / 20 This shot shows the level of complexity in the multi-element deflectors. Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari SF71H 2 / 20 A clear look at the slotted deflectors and bargeboards. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

McLaren MCL33 3 / 20 Kiel probe arrays mounted behind either front wheel assembly as the team monitors the performance of the front wing and the wake shed by the front tyres. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 4 / 20 A look at Red Bull's sidepod deflectors. Photo by: Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 5 / 20 Behind the barriers, but a great top down shot as they stop the car in the pitlane. Photo by: Sutton Images

Williams FW41 6 / 20 Note the angles at which the Kiel probes are mounted, as Williams aims to achieve the best data acquisition from them. Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

McLaren MCL33 7 / 20 McLaren sprayed flo-viz paint on the halo to evaluate the aerodynamic fairing that's been placed on it. Photo by: Sutton Images

AMG Mercedes F1 W09 8 / 20 A pair of Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the diffuser as the team make sure that their simulation data matches the real world data, whilst also trying to understand how they can add more performance. Photo by: Sutton Images

Williams FW41 9 / 20 A good look from above shows the extra complexity of the bargeboard area this season. Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 10 / 20 Another shot of the MCL33 with flo-viz applied to the halo, note the vertical fins that wrap around the side of the safety structure. Photo by: Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 11 / 20 A closer look at the Kiel probe array mounted at the rear of the W09, see how the Kiel probes are angled in different directions in order to capture data. Also note the lower T-Wing that's been added and wasn't on the launch car. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-18 12 / 20 The tips of the sidepod deflectors have been treated to some metal inserts, as the team look to limit their deflection as speed builds. Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 13 / 20 The RB14 sporting a Kiel probe array around the sidepods and engine cover. Photo by: Sutton Images

Sauber C37 Ferrari 14 / 20 Flo-viz applied to the front suspension as the team assess its aerodynamic performance. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 15 / 20 A close up of the narrow sidepod inlet and multi element deflectors and bargeboards. Photo by: Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 16 / 20 A huge Kiel probe array mounted ahead of the rear wheel focuses on studying the airflow in order that the team knows their simulation methods correlate with the real world data. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sahara Force India VJM11 17 / 20 A close look at the triple-element halo fairing that Force India introduced on the second day of testing. Photo by: Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 18 / 20 The Kiel probe array is to assess the airflow at the rear of the car. Also note the Go-pro camera mounted on the right rear wing endplate as the team gathers footage it can study later. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 19 / 20 A close up of the triple element turning vanes under the nose/chassis. Photo by: Sutton Images