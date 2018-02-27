Barcelona test, Day 2: Lifting the lid on F1 2018’s tech updates

Check out the best technical photos from the first day of testing in Barcelona, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Sauber C37
This shot shows the level of complexity in the multi-element deflectors.
Ferrari SF71H
A clear look at the slotted deflectors and bargeboards.
McLaren MCL33
Kiel probe arrays mounted behind either front wheel assembly as the team monitors the performance of the front wing and the wake shed by the front tyres.
Red Bull Racing RB14
A look at Red Bull's sidepod deflectors.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Behind the barriers, but a great top down shot as they stop the car in the pitlane.
Williams FW41
Note the angles at which the Kiel probes are mounted, as Williams aims to achieve the best data acquisition from them.
McLaren MCL33
McLaren sprayed flo-viz paint on the halo to evaluate the aerodynamic fairing that's been placed on it.
AMG Mercedes F1 W09
A pair of Kiel probe arrays mounted behind the diffuser as the team make sure that their simulation data matches the real world data, whilst also trying to understand how they can add more performance.
Williams FW41
A good look from above shows the extra complexity of the bargeboard area this season.
McLaren MCL33
Another shot of the MCL33 with flo-viz applied to the halo, note the vertical fins that wrap around the side of the safety structure.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
A closer look at the Kiel probe array mounted at the rear of the W09, see how the Kiel probes are angled in different directions in order to capture data. Also note the lower T-Wing that's been added and wasn't on the launch car.
Haas F1 Team VF-18
The tips of the sidepod deflectors have been treated to some metal inserts, as the team look to limit their deflection as speed builds.
Red Bull Racing RB14
The RB14 sporting a Kiel probe array around the sidepods and engine cover.
Sauber C37 Ferrari
Flo-viz applied to the front suspension as the team assess its aerodynamic performance.
Red Bull Racing RB14
A close up of the narrow sidepod inlet and multi element deflectors and bargeboards.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
A huge Kiel probe array mounted ahead of the rear wheel focuses on studying the airflow in order that the team knows their simulation methods correlate with the real world data.
Sahara Force India VJM11
A close look at the triple-element halo fairing that Force India introduced on the second day of testing.
Force India VJM11
The Kiel probe array is to assess the airflow at the rear of the car. Also note the Go-pro camera mounted on the right rear wing endplate as the team gathers footage it can study later.
Red Bull Racing RB14
A close up of the triple element turning vanes under the nose/chassis.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Another great top-down shot shows how much the bodywork tapers into the coke bottle region.