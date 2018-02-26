Barcelona test, Day 1: Exposing F1 2018’s latest tech updates

Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 1 / 13 The Sauber C37 with flo-viz painted on the front wing pillars and side of the nose – the team making sure that its design correlates with what was expected. Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 2 / 13 This top down overview shows just how narrow the car's waist is as it meets the coke-bottle region. Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear diffuser 3 / 13 The diffuser is painted with flo-viz. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Renault Sport F1 Team RS18 4 / 13 Kiel probe arrays are mounted ahead of the sidepods in order that data can be collected on the wake shed by the front wheels, and how the car's aero is performing to nullify it. Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sahara Force India VJM11 rear wing 5 / 13 Top down view shows the top of the floor/diffuser and the swan-neck style supports used to hold the diffuser Gurneys in place. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 6 / 13 The bargeboards have increased in complexity when compared with their predecessors. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF-71H 7 / 13 Ferrari utilising a kiel probe array behind the car as they evaluate whether the real-world car correlates with what they expected when simulating conditions in CFD and with the scale model in the windtunnel. Photo by: Sutton Images

Haas F1 Team VF-18 8 / 13 Slotted bargeboards, footplates and deflectors which have been totally redesigned for the VF-18. Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari SF-71H 9 / 13 Note the temperature strips placed in a butterfly arrangement on the floor of the car. Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Renault Sport F1 Team RS18 10 / 13 Top down overview goes to show the level of complexity that’s present ahead of the floor and sidepods, as the team look to quell the wake shed by the front tyres. Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Haas F1 Team VF-18 11 / 13 This overhead shot shows the row of vortex generators placed atop the halo in order to disrupt the flow over it. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 12 / 13 This overhead three-quarter shot shows the level of complexity already on display ahead of the sidepods, which is likely to increase as testing continues. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images