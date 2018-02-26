Barcelona test, Day 1: Exposing F1 2018’s latest tech updates

Check out the best technical photos from the first day of testing in Barcelona, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.
Alfa Romeo Sauber C37
The Sauber C37 with flo-viz painted on the front wing pillars and side of the nose – the team making sure that its design correlates with what was expected.
Red Bull Racing RB14
This top down overview shows just how narrow the car's waist is as it meets the coke-bottle region.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear diffuser
The diffuser is painted with flo-viz.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS18
Kiel probe arrays are mounted ahead of the sidepods in order that data can be collected on the wake shed by the front wheels, and how the car's aero is performing to nullify it.
Sahara Force India VJM11 rear wing
Top down view shows the top of the floor/diffuser and the swan-neck style supports used to hold the diffuser Gurneys in place.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
The bargeboards have increased in complexity when compared with their predecessors.
Ferrari SF-71H
Ferrari utilising a kiel probe array behind the car as they evaluate whether the real-world car correlates with what they expected when simulating conditions in CFD and with the scale model in the windtunnel.
Haas F1 Team VF-18
Slotted bargeboards, footplates and deflectors which have been totally redesigned for the VF-18.
Ferrari SF-71H
Note the temperature strips placed in a butterfly arrangement on the floor of the car.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS18
Top down overview goes to show the level of complexity that’s present ahead of the floor and sidepods, as the team look to quell the wake shed by the front tyres.
Haas F1 Team VF-18
This overhead shot shows the row of vortex generators placed atop the halo in order to disrupt the flow over it.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09
This overhead three-quarter shot shows the level of complexity already on display ahead of the sidepods, which is likely to increase as testing continues.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS18
More kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels in order that data can be collected on the wake shed by the front wheels and how the car's aero is performing to nulify it.