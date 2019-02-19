Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images

Racing Point F1 Team RP19 front wing detail 1 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Racing Point’s front wing is more of a ‘halfway house’ solution when we consider the other two ends of the spectrum from Sauber to Mercedes.

Renault RS19 endplate detail 2 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Renault RS19 from behind, which shows off the aggressive rear wing transition zone.

McLaren MCL34 waits at the end of pit lane 3 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The McLaren MCL34 with a kiel probe array mounted behind the front wheel in order to gather data on the wake generated by the front tyre.

Red Bull Racing RB15 4 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images The Red Bull RB15 with flo-viz painted onto the front suspension, as the team looks to confirm that it’s working as anticipated from an aerodynamic point of view.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ 5 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of his Mercedes W10, which is outfitted with a kiel probe array in and around the car’s coke-bottle region.

McLaren MCL34 with aero sensors 6 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Lando Norris at the wheel of the MCL34 with kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels, note also the enlarged camera pods on the side of the airbox which carry a number of additional cameras, including thermal imaging ones looking back at the rear tyres.

Renault RS19 mirror detail 7 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola In this close up of the Renault RS19’s wing mirrors we can see they’re made up of two pieces and mounted to both the cockpit and leading edge of the sidepod.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 with aero paint 8 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images The Toro Rosso STR14 absolutely plastered in flo-viz as the team try to work out if all of the surfaces are working in conjunction with one another.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ 9 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images The small cooling outlets that are present on the Mercedes W10 can be seen from behind, which would indicate that the team is just looking for mileage and have no intent of showing off the car’s raw performance capabilities at this stage.

Ferrari SF90 10 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images As a comparison the Ferrari SF90 from behind, which also has a relatively small cooling outlet. Also note the placement of the wastegate outlets on top of the main exhaust outlet.

Red Bull Racing RB15 11 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images The Red Bull RB15 from a similar rearward angle shows that the team have opened up a little more cooling capacity at this stage, with the bodywork far less pared in around the exhaust outlets too.

McLaren MCL34 12 / 27 Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images The MCL34 from behind with its cooling outlet placed much higher but allowing a much taller undercut in the coke-bottle region.

McLaren MCL34 rear wing and aero paint 13 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Flo-viz paint on the left-hand side of the McLaren MCL34 as it looks to establish whether the mainplane is working as anticipated.

McLaren MCL34 rear wing and aero paint 14 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images More flo-viz on the front side of the rear wing's mainplane.

Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 with aero sensors 15 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images The Renault RS19 outfitted with a large kiel probe array at the rear of the car as the team looks to study the behaviour of diffuser and rear wheel wake.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14, sports aero paint 16 / 27 The Toro Rosso STR14 with flo- viz paint applied to the sidepods gives an indication of how the airflow moves around the car.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 19 17 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images A good look at the RS19’s rear wing which differs from the one shown at the launch and the renders given that it features the straked elements in the transition zone.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, carries a test rig 18 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images The kiel probe arrays mounted behind the front wheels on the Mercedes W10 are a little wider than have been typically used over the last few years, given where the wake is now likely heading.

Ferrari SF90, carries sensor equipment 19 / 27 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images The Ferrari SF90 with a huge kiel probe array mounted behind the diffuser and stanchions with pitot tubes mounted high above the rear wing.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 detail 20 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the front suspension upright extension and high mounted wishbone on the Alfa Romeo C38.

Toro Roso STR14 sidepods detail 21 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An overview of the area ahead of the sidepods on the Toro Rosso STR14 including the complex bargeboard array, with the various vertical slots. The sidepod deflectors have a nice separated lower element that arches over to meet the front edge of the floor and axehead.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 detail 22 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Haas VF19 rear end which has a complex array of elements either hung from the rear wing and rear brake duct.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 detail 23 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the Alfa Romeo’s C38 sidepods which feature the now almost universal low slung side impact spars and periscope style inlets, whilst Alfa have copied the over the top winglet first seen used at Red Bull last season.

Racing Point RP19 24 / 27 Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images A nice topside view of Racing Point RP19 shows off the team’s new approach to their sidepods, with the team now utilizing the now almost universal high-mounted sidepod solution.

McLaren MCL34 25 / 27 Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images A lovely top-down overview of the McLaren MCL34 shows how the sidepods taper in at the rear before reaching the upper cooling outlet.

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboards 26 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The RB15’s bargeboard and sidepod deflectors which help to guide the airflow and protect it from the wake created by the front tyre.