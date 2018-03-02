Barcelona F1 test round-up: Hamilton fires warning shot

Lewis Hamilton set the pace during the first pre-season Formula 1 test of 2018, as Mercedes fired an early warning shot in its bid to win a fifth consecutive championship double.

The reigning world champion, who only managed 25 laps prior to an afternoon of running on the final day, ominously set his best time on the medium tyre, a compound that Mercedes favoured more than its rivals during the week.

However, the test was potentially even less representative than usual this year, with three days affected by severe weather.

Teams had to battle with wet conditions at various times on three of the four days, and freezing temperatures rendered much of the dry-circuit running relatively meaningless.

The start of the third day was delayed for three hours due to heavy snow, but on the fourth day temperatures increased and teams got to work once the track dried out following overnight rain.

Ferrari ended the test as the nearest challenger to Mercedes, with Sebastian Vettel's day two-topping time on the soft tyre three tenths adrift of Hamilton's best, which was set in much warmer conditions.

Stoffel Vandoorne took an eye-catching third overall after ending the final day second-fastest, although his best times were all set using the new softest hypersoft tyre compound, which McLaren used considerably more than any other team.

That pace at least allowed McLaren to end the test on a positive note, after its post-Honda era began with Fernando Alonso losing a wheel on day one and Vandoorne being limited to 37 laps on day two when a "£2 problem" caused the MCL33's exhaust to come loose, leading to heat damage under the bodywork.

Alonso was the only driver to set a time on the snowed and washed-out third day, completing 11 laps as McLaren performed simple checks in a bid to make up for lost time and, despite the problems, the team completed 52 more laps this week than it did during a disastrous opening test with Honda last year.

Honda had plenty to be positive about too as it began life after McLaren, with new partner Toro Rosso topping the lap count for the week.

That put it way ahead of Red Bull's senior team on mileage, as two fuel leaks for Max Verstappen and an off on the final day hindered the early running for the RB14.

However, Red Bull's pace was still reasonable, with Daniel Ricciardo topping the first day, and he and Verstappen ending the test fifth and seventh in the combined times despite not getting a chance to run when the track was at its warmest on the final afternoon.

The works Renault team's drivers – Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz – sandwiched Alonso in the middle of the pack, followed by Lance Stroll, who was the fastest of the three Williams drivers in action as he shared duties with new teammate Sergey Sirotkin and reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Force India – which is one of the teams planning a significant update package for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix – had a quiet first test, with limited mileage that left it bottom of the pile in terms of laps completed.

A sensor problem restricted development driver Nikita Mazepin to just 22 laps on the day the car launched, while reserve driver Nicolas Latifi was too ill to take up his scheduled time in the car on Thursday.

That day's running went to Sergio Perez, who did not get any seat time earlier in the week due to bad weather, and he managed the 17th fastest time overall, just behind teammate Esteban Ocon.

Of the regular drivers, Sauber's Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson – who both caused red flags during the week with spins into the gravel – brought up the rear of the field, only outpacing Mazepin's time from his limited running on Monday.

Combined best times

Pos Driver Car-Engine Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1m22.327s - - 1m19.333s* 2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari - 1m19.673s* - 1m20.241s 3 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Renault - 1m20.325s - 1m19.854s* 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1m20.349s 1m19.976s* - 1m22.789s 5 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-Renault 1m20.179s* - no time - 6 Kevin Magnussen Haas- Ferrari - 1m22.727s - 1m20.317s* 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull-Renault - 1m20.326s* - 1m22.058s 8 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1m20.506s* - - - 9 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1m20.547s* - - 1m22.507s 10 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Renault 1m22.354s - 2m18.545s 1m20.929s* 11 Carlos Sainz Renault 1m22.168s 1m21.212 - 1m20.940s* 12 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1m22.452s - - 1m21.142s* 13 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso-Honda - 1m21.318s* - 1m22.134s 14 Robert Kubica Williams-Mercedes - 1m21.495s* no time - 15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams-Mercedes 1m44.148s 1m21.822s* - 1m31.979s 16 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes - 1m21.841s* - - 17 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes - - - 1m21.973s* 18 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso-Honda 1m22.371s* - no time - 19 Romain Grosjean Haas- Ferrari 1m22.578s* - - - 20 Charles Leclerc Sauber- Ferrari - 1m22.721s* - 1m22.808s 21 Marcus Ericsson Sauber- Ferrari 1m23.408s* - no time 1m23.825s 22 Nikita Mazepin Force India-Mercedes 1m25.628s* - - -

Laps completed by driver

Driver Laps 1 Gasly 229 2 Vettel 218 3 Bottas 212 4 Sainz 151 5 Vandoorne 147 6 Ericsson 143 7 Leclerc 140 8 Magnussen 132 9 Sirotkin 127 10 Hulkenberg 122 11 Alonso 113 12 Ricciardo 107 13 Verstappen 102 14 Stroll 100 15 Hartley 95 16 Hamilton 94 17 Raikkonen 80 18 Ocon 79 19 Perez 65 20 Grosjean 55 21 Kubica 49 22 Mazepin 22 Laps completed by team Team Laps 1 Toro Rosso 324 2 Mercedes 306 3 Ferrari 298 4 Sauber 283 5 Williams 276 6 Renault 273 7 McLaren 260 8 Red Bull 209 9 Haas 187 10 Force India 166 Laps completed by engine Team Laps 1 Ferrari 768 2 Mercedes 748 3 Renault 742 4 Honda 324 Miles completed by driver Driver Miles 1 Gasly 662 2 Vettel 631 3 Bottas 613 4 Sainz 437 5 Vandoorne 425 6 Ericsson 414 7 Leclerc 405 8 Magnussen 382 9 Sirotkin 367 10 Hulkenberg 353 11 Alonso 327 12 Ricciardo 309 13 Verstappen 295 14 Stroll 289 15 Hartley 275 16 Hamilton 272 17 Raikkonen 231 18 Ocon 229 19 Perez 188 20 Grosjean 159 21 Kubica 142 22 Mazepin 64 Miles completed by team Team Miles 1 Toro Rosso 937 2 Mercedes 885 3 Ferrari 862 4 Sauber 819 5 Williams 798 6 Renault 790 7 McLaren 752 8 Red Bull 605 9 Haas 541 10 Force India 480 Miles completed by engine Team Miles 1 Ferrari 2221 2 Mercedes 2164 3 Renault 2146 4 Honda 937 Speed trap Team Speed 1 Haas- Ferrari 209.0mph 2 Ferrari 207.7mph 3 Mercedes 207.1mph 4 Toro Rosso-Honda 207.1mph 5 Williams-Mercedes 205.8mph 6 Force India-Mercedes 205.8mph 7 Sauber- Ferrari 204.6mph 8 McLaren-Renault 201.5mph 9 Red Bull-Renault 199.1mph 10 Renault 199.1mph Total laps completed by all cars together: 2582 Red flags: 7 Ferrari Sebastian Vettel,SF71H Photo by: Sutton Images