Barcelona F1 test round-up: Vettel leads dominant Ferrari 1-2

Sebastian Vettel broke the unofficial Barcelona lap record as Ferrari dominated the times in 2018 Formula 1 pre-season testing.

A weather-disrupted opening test, topped by Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, piled more work on the 10 F1 teams for the final four days before the season opener in Australia at the end of this month.

Vettel fired a statement of intent on Thursday with a 1m17.182s that shattered the previous fastest lap of the Spanish Grand Prix circuit by 1.2 seconds.

His teammate Kimi Raikkonen added further gloss to Ferrari’s week by lapping within a tenth to top the final day of testing on Friday.

Vettel was also the test’s busiest driver, completing 425 laps, thanks to Raikkonen needing to forfeit his first morning of the final week thanks to illness.

The German was still minded to urge caution though, especially as the four-time double champion team Mercedes focused on long runs and ended up 1.3s off the pace.

“I think it's the wrong conclusion to look at the time sheet,” said Vettel after Thursday. “There's more to it than a good lap.”

The Ferraris were well clear of the rest of the pack, surprisingly headed by Fernando Alonso and McLaren.

Alonso stopped twice, in the same place, on Wednesday and Friday as reliability problems plagued the start of the Woking team’s first season after ditching Honda for Renault power.

McLaren had to change the engine after each stoppage but Alonso emerged late on Friday to give the team a reprieve in the closing minutes of the test with the third-best time, 0.6 seconds behind Vettel’s best.

It meant McLaren ended up as the fastest Renault-powered team, with Alonso heading Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull and Carlos Sainz Jr’s works entry as all three outfits were covered by three tenths of a second on the timesheets.

Kevin Magnussen was fifth-fastest and gave Haas a pre-season boost as the only driver in the overall top six to do his best lap on supersoft tyres, as everyone else used the new hypersofts.

Toro Rosso’s new relationship with McLaren’s exiled partner Honda continued its encouraging start, the team completing more laps than anyone bar Mercedes and Ferrari over the two weeks.

It is threatening pace as well as reliability, too, with Pierre Gasly firing in a quick lap near the end to demote reigning champion Lewis Hamilton to eighth in the times.

Mercedes was still bullish at the end of testing, though, after yet again completing the most mileage. Its final tally of 1040 laps made it the only team to hit quadruple figures across the two weeks, with Ferrari (929) completing more than 100 laps fewer.

Williams and Force India helped keep Mercedes atop the pile on the engine manufacturers’ count too, leading Ferrari 2,570 to 2,409.

Renault’s tally was limited by a combination McLaren’s reliability woes, the occasional setback for Red Bull and a gearbox-induced miserable final day for the works team, but the French manufacturer still logged more than 2,000 laps.

Honda’s improved showing with Toro Rosso is reflected by a final tally of 822 laps, perfectly in line with the others given its rivals are supplying three teams.

Week 2 results

Pos. Driver Team 6 Mar 7 Mar 8 Mar 9 Mar 1 Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1'20.396

171 1'19.541

66 1'17.182

188 2 Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1'20.242

49 1'17.221

157 3 Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso McLaren 1'19.856

57 1'17.784

93 4 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1'18.047

165 1'18.327

92 5

Carlos Sainz Renault 1'21.455

91 1'20.042

88 1'18.725

69 1'18.092

45 6 Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'21.298

95 1'18.360

153 7 Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1'20.973

54 1'18.363

169 8 Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.808

91 1'18.400

90 1'19.296

84 1'19.464

97 9

Romain Grosjean Haas 1'20.237

78 1'18.412

181 10 Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'20.596

86 1'18.560

85 1'19.532

97 1'18.825

104 11

Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1'21.432

48 1'20.758

102 1'18.675

79 12 Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1'21.946

38 1'18.855

151 13 Brendon Hartley

Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1'19.823

119 1'18.949

156 14 Esteban Ocon Force India 1'20.805

130 1'18.967

163 15 Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc Sauber 1'20.919

160 1'19.118

75 16 Sergey Sirotkin

Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1'21.588

42 1'22.350

80 1'19.189

105 17 Marcus Ericsson Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1'21.706

120 1'19.244

148 18 Robert Kubica Robert Kubica Williams 1'19.629

73 19 Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez Force India 1'21.643

93 1'19.634

159 20 Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'20.649

130 1'19.842

187 21 Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll Williams 1'22.937

86 1'20.349

63 1'20.262

67 1'19.954

27

Week 2 mileage rankings

Pos. Driver Laps km 1 425 1978 2 372 1731 3 362 1685 4 317 1475 5 293 1363 6 293 1363 7 275 1280 8 268 1247 9 259 1205 10 257 1196 11 Sergio Perez 252 1173 12 248 1154 13 243 1131 14 235 1093 15 229 1065 16 227 1056 17 223 1038 18 206 958 19 189 879 20 150 698 21 73 339

Pos. Team Laps km 1 734 3416 2 Ferrari 631 2937 3 Red Bull 574 2671 4 Force India 545 2536 5 543 2527 6 522 2429 7 Haas 507 2360 8 Sauber 503 2341 9 Toro Rosso 498 2318 10 McLaren 339 1578

Pos. Engine Laps km 1 1822 8481 2 Ferrari 1641 7638 3 1435 6678 4 Honda 498 2318