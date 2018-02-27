Bottas leads Vandoorne on second morning of Barcelona test

Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Mercedes on the second morning of Formula 1 testing at Barcelona, ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne's McLaren.

Bottas put in the fastest time of 1m20.325s just before 1pm local time on soft tyres, going 0.055s faster than Vandoorne managed on the new hypersoft compound.

With temperatures barely above zero, there was very little action in the first three hours, with a short soft-tyre run from Carlos Sainz's Renault offering the only representative lap time of 1m25.059s.

Then shortly before midday Bottas put in a run of his own on softs, which was subsequently trumped by Vandoorne's hypersoft run.

In the final hour before 1pm the action picked up, with the majority of cars completing timed runs.

Sergey Sirotkin, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly spent several laps trading positions three to five in the order, with the Williams rookie eventually coming out on top by the time they all pitted.

However, all three were knocked down the order by Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari on the medium tyres shortly before 1pm.

Sainz, who only completed 17 laps, reappeared shortly before 1pm as well to move up to fourth with a run on soft tyres.

The only drivers not to set a representative time before 1pm were Kevin Magnussen and Max Verstappen.

Magnussen's running was hindered by a trip through the gravel on an out-lap which required a return to the garage, while Verstappen was only seen for one lap early in the morning, before returning to the track briefly just before 1pm after taking an early lunch break.

Tuesday's running will not feature a formal lunch break, with teams being permitted to keep running between 1-2pm if they want the additional track time.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1m20.270ss 1m20.270s 43 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1m20.325ss 0.055s 28 3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1m21.341ss 1.071s 30 4 Carlos Sainz Renault 1m22.424ss 2.154s 17 5 Sergey Sirotkin Williams/Mercedes 1m22.844ss 2.574s 37 6 Esteban Ocon Force India/Mercedes 1m22.907ss 2.637s 20 7 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso/Honda 1m24.488ss 4.218s 31 8 Charles Leclerc Sauber/ Ferrari 1m24.945ss 4.675s 38 9 Kevin Magnussen Haas/ Ferrari 1m42.276ss 22.006s 6 10 Max Verstappen Red Bull - - 3