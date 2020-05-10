The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good
May 10, 2020, 5:18 PM
The twin-chassis Lotus 88 is considered the last truly ground-breaking design attempted by Colin Chapman, but we never found out how fast it could have been because it was never allowed to race.
However, as Giorgio Piola reveals, while rivals feared the concept, its drivers were not convinced the 88 would have delivered on the track.
How did it work? In our video above, Jake Boxall-Legge guides you through Chapman's complex idea to make ground effect cars more user-friendly.
