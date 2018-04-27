Azerbaijan GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images uncover the latest technical details on show in the Baku pitlane.
Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
Ferrari is once again evaluating a spoon-shaped rear wing with open-end style endplate louvres in Baku as they look to reduce drag but maintain as much downforce as possible.
Ferrari SF71H cockpit detail
The SF71-H’s cockpit and halo detail, note the extra paddle on the rear of the steering wheel which been the topic of much debate since the Chinese GP.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ nose detail
A rare glimpse of the internal ductwork which is usually housed with the Mercedes W09’s nose as part of the ‘S’-duct pipework.
McLaren MCL33 rear wing
The lower downforce rear wing that McLaren is set to trial in Azerbaijan, as it looks to cure some of its aerodynamic ills.
Red Bull Racing RB14 is worked on in the garage
The Red Bull mechanics prepare the RB14 ahead of Free Practice on Friday.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing detail
Renault’s front wing, a design that has followed a path initiated by Red Bull whereby the tips of the flaps are curled upward, rather than downward in order that the airflow cast from them affects the Y250 vortex differently.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail
The spoon-shaped rear wing already tested by Mercedes in China is installed on the car in Baku as the team looks to meet the downforce requirements of the street track.
McLaren MCL33 cockpit detail
A fantastic view of the McLaren MCL33’s cockpit and the rear paddle arrangement on the steering wheel.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ is worked on in the garage
The Mercedes W09 is prepared for action in the Baku pitlane.
Ferrari SF71H barge board detail
A clear shot of Ferrari’s bargeboards, which have had their complexity increased even further in 2018.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bodywork detail
A close up of the intricate area ahead of the rear tyre on the Toro Rosso STR13, which features numerous L-shaped slots, a floor edge flap and a vertical floor strake.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods detail
The area ahead of the sidepods on the Mercedes W09 which contains the ever more complex bargeboards, floor strakes and sidepod deflectors.
Haas F1 Team VF-18 rear wing detail
The lower downforce rear wing that Haas will test in Azerbaijan.
Ferrari SF71H front wheel hub detail
The front brake assembly of the Ferrari SF71H (sans drum) shows off the inner detail.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing
Toro Rosso is one of a handful of teams that are looking to use a spoon-shaped rear wing in Azerbaijan, in order to balance the downforce and drag demands of the Baku street circuit. Note its use of just three open-ended endplate louvres in order to shape the tip vortex.