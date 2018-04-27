Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP Special feature

Azerbaijan GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Matt Somerfield, Assistant Technical Editor
27/04/2018 07:19
Slider List

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images uncover the latest technical details on show in the Baku pitlane.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
1/15

Ferrari is once again evaluating a spoon-shaped rear wing with open-end style endplate louvres in Baku as they look to reduce drag but maintain as much downforce as possible.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H cockpit detail

Ferrari SF71H cockpit detail
2/15

The SF71-H’s cockpit and halo detail, note the extra paddle on the rear of the steering wheel which been the topic of much debate since the Chinese GP.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ nose detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ nose detail
3/15

A rare glimpse of the internal ductwork which is usually housed with the Mercedes W09’s nose as part of the ‘S’-duct pipework.

Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 rear wing

McLaren MCL33 rear wing
4/15

The lower downforce rear wing that McLaren is set to trial in Azerbaijan, as it looks to cure some of its aerodynamic ills.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Red Bull Racing RB14 is worked on in the garage

Red Bull Racing RB14 is worked on in the garage
5/15

The Red Bull mechanics prepare the RB14 ahead of Free Practice on Friday.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing detail
6/15

Renault’s front wing, a design that has followed a path initiated by Red Bull whereby the tips of the flaps are curled upward, rather than downward in order that the airflow cast from them affects the Y250 vortex differently.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail
7/15

The spoon-shaped rear wing already tested by Mercedes in China is installed on the car in Baku as the team looks to meet the downforce requirements of the street track.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 cockpit detail

McLaren MCL33 cockpit detail
8/15

A fantastic view of the McLaren MCL33’s cockpit and the rear paddle arrangement on the steering wheel.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ is worked on in the garage

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ is worked on in the garage
9/15

The Mercedes W09 is prepared for action in the Baku pitlane.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail

Ferrari SF71H barge board detail
10/15

A clear shot of Ferrari’s bargeboards, which have had their complexity increased even further in 2018.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bodywork detail

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 bodywork detail
11/15

A close up of the intricate area ahead of the rear tyre on the Toro Rosso STR13, which features numerous L-shaped slots, a floor edge flap and a vertical floor strake.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepods detail
12/15

The area ahead of the sidepods on the Mercedes W09 which contains the ever more complex bargeboards, floor strakes and sidepod deflectors.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-18 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-18 rear wing detail
13/15

The lower downforce rear wing that Haas will test in Azerbaijan.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front wheel hub detail

Ferrari SF71H front wheel hub detail
14/15

The front brake assembly of the Ferrari SF71H (sans drum) shows off the inner detail.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing
15/15

Toro Rosso is one of a handful of teams that are looking to use a spoon-shaped rear wing in Azerbaijan, in order to balance the downforce and drag demands of the Baku street circuit. Note its use of just three open-ended endplate louvres in order to shape the tip vortex.

Photo by: Mark Sutton
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Track Baku City Circuit
Article type Special feature
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
To the Formula 1 main page
