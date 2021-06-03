Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco Next / Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Analysis

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them…

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
1/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull arrived in Baku with a new rear wing, which will undoubtedly go some way to countering the claims over how flexible its wing has been this season. The new design features a more aggressive spoon shaping on the mainplane and a very simple endplate design, devoid of the stepped rear cutout and louvered hanging strakes.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
2/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The RB16B’s rear wing top flap doesn’t have a gurney flap installed and the trailing edge has been shaped in accordance with the spoon-shaping of the mainplane too.

Mercedes W12 diffuser detail

Mercedes W12 diffuser detail
3/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear end of the Mercedes W12 is packed with detail, with the diffuser, rear brake duct winglets, lower T-Wing small cooling outlet and the hollowed out upright all visible in this shot.

Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
4/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has been toying with different options for the brake duct inlet over recent races with configuration of the spars in the upper section adjusted. For Baku, it has split it vertically and horizontally to drive air into the necessary channels.

Mercedes W12 brake duct detail

Mercedes W12 brake duct detail
5/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Having made changes to suspension elements and brake ducts for Monaco, Mercedes returned to the usual configuration for Baku.

Ferrari SF21 end plate detail

Ferrari SF21 end plate detail
6/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has cut down a section of the front wing’s top flap’s trailing edge for Baku, in order to reduce downforce and drag (see the section just left of the adjuster).

Alpine A521 front wing flap detail

Alpine A521 front wing flap detail
7/25

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine has also cut down the trailing edge of the upper flap on the front wing, while also addressing the shape of the flap tips in order to reshape the Y250 vortex differently.

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
8/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Hidden behind the alignment rig we can see some of the detail of the bargeboard cluster including the series of fins with a distinctive silver finish.

Ferrari SF21 detail

Ferrari SF21 detail
9/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Another angle of the Ferrari front wing showing how the top flap has been trimmed down.

McLaren MCL35M detail

McLaren MCL35M detail
10/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of McLaren’s front brake assembly during the build phase which makes it easy to see the skeleton of the upright buried beneath all the carbonfibre pipework

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
11/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear end of the AMR21 with the pipework wrapped around the caliper clearly visible. Also note the small yellow dots on the rear wing that the FIA will use to evaluate the rotation of the wings from onboard rear facing camera footage this weekend.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
12/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Sergio Perez’s RB16B during the build shows some of the detail normally hidden away beneath the covers.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
13/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up view of the inboard suspension elements on the RB16B.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
14/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The saddle cooler arrangement on the RB16B has been a staple of the Honda power unit arrangement since it returned to the sport.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
15/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the rear brake and suspension assembly without the drum gives an idea of where some of the air collected by the inlet is dispersed. Also note the flow through channel in the upright extension that was added toward the end of last season and has been modified further this season.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
16/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A good shot of the equipment housed in the lower half of the left-hand sidepod of the Mercedes W12.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
17/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the equipment in the right-hand sidepod of the Mercedes W12.

Williams FW43B detail

Williams FW43B detail
18/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The Williams FW43B with the engine cover bodywork off gives us a great view of the Mercedes power unit and its ancillaries.

Haas VF-21 detail

Haas VF-21 detail
19/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A great overview of the Haas VF-21’s front end, including the inboard suspension and the front brake assembly. Note that without the carbon pipework attached we can see the brake caliper ventilation.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
20/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear wing on the Alfa Romeo C41 doesn’t have a Gurney attached to the trailing edge of the upper flap, in order to reduce some drag that would ordinarily be created by it.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
21/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of the Mercedes W12 front brake assembly without the drum attached gives a good idea of where the airflow that’s collected by the inlet is sent, be it to cool components or to offer aerodynamic assistance.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
22/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The top hat drum arrangement on the Alfa Romeo C41 exposes the brake disc.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
23/25

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear brake assembly on the Alfa Romeo C41 without the drum attached gives us a clear picture of how the airflow is fed from the inlet to the brake caliper. Also note how Alfa has hung a small fin from the main brake winglet.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
24/25

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Alfa Romeo C41’s inboard front suspension, with the heave element dominating proceedings.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
25/25

Photo by: Uncredited

Another look at the C41’s rear wing but this time we can see the team has returned to the endplate specification used everywhere but Monaco, with the leading-edge element displaced from the rest of the endplate.

 

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco

Previous article

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco

Next article

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

6h
2
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku

1h
3
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

7h
4
Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture

29min
5
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving in Baku

5h
Latest news
Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture
Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture

29m
Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs

40m
Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku

1h
Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco
Formula 1

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco

1h
When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed
Video Inside
Formula 1

When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants 00:51
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Formula 1: Bottas delayed en route to Baku 00:32
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Bottas delayed en route to Baku

Formula 1: Ilott in 00:42
Formula 1
11h

Formula 1: Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Formula 1: Flexi-wings in Baku explained 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Formula 1: Flexi-wings in Baku explained

More from
Giorgio Piola
Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs

How a mistake helped create a Lotus F1 icon
Video Inside
Formula 1

How a mistake helped create a Lotus F1 icon

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
3h
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "surprised" by Mercedes suggestion over Monaco pitstop

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on "unnecessarily" slow driving in Baku

Hamilton on Osaka withdrawal: Young athletes need media support
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton on Osaka withdrawal: Young athletes need media support

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs

Latest news

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull's teams took opposite approach with 2021 designs

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 2021 technical images from Baku

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc expects Ferrari to go "back to reality" after Monaco

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.