Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA F1 rules consistency Next / How Spa plans to wow F1 and save the Belgian GP's future
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Baku: F1 qualifying/Le Mans start clash no concern

Baku Formula 1's chief insists that the direct clash between qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the start of the Le Mans 24 Hours is no cause for concern.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Baku: F1 qualifying/Le Mans start clash no concern
Listen to this article

The later than standard timetable for the Baku weekend means that the 6pm slot for Saturday's F1 qualifying session coincides with the 4pm French start time for the Le Mans 24 Hours race.

But although that means motorsport fans will have a choice to make between watching F1 or the start of sportscars' most famous race, Arif Rahimov, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, thinks that the timing is nothing to be worried about.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the clash, Rahimov said: "The most important part of Le Mans is the start of the race. But then the most important part of the qualifying is the end of the qualifying.

"So I think with that, we can have the TV audience watch both: the start of Le Mans and the end of the qualifying."

Rahimov said that there had not been much discussion with F1 and the FIA over the direct clash, as the Baku timetable was dictated by a different array of influences

"The schedule is designed based on a lot of factors," he said. "There are our internal factors here and all the other bits and pieces that we have to do on Saturday, like the F2 race.

"So there is not usually as much choice with how to move things around time wise. But like I mentioned, I'd be disappointed if the start of Le Mans was clashing with the end of the qualifying. Since it's clashing with the start, I think that will still bring all the spectators in."

Keeping June date

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and the rest of the field at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Baku is on course for a sell-out this weekend after opening up to spectators again, with a larger number of international visitors buying tickets than before the pandemic.

Baku's place on the F1 calendar is assured until at least 2024, with a contract having been extended back in 2021.

However, what could change in the future is its race date with F1 looking to group races geographically together to help improve travel logistics and sustainability.

That means a repeat of the Baku/Canada double-header that is taking place this year is unlikely to be repeated.

Rahimov said, however, that Baku was determined to keep its race in June as moving it any earlier in the year would cause problems because of the weather.

"We really struggled in the past when we had the race in April," he said. "We have to start building pretty much three months before the start of the race so, if we're in April, then that brings us back all the way to winter. It's extremely hard to do the set-up.

"Also, for example this year, April here was quite bad in terms of the weather, it was windy, it was cold and rainy. And I don't think we can risk having anything like that during the race because you want to have full grandstands.

"You want to have spectators, that's part of the overall picture. So we're very happy with the date in June and I really want to stay with that."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA F1 rules consistency
Previous article

Tsunoda "not trusting" FIA F1 rules consistency
Next article

How Spa plans to wow F1 and save the Belgian GP's future

How Spa plans to wow F1 and save the Belgian GP's future
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference
Formula 1

Why seeing the whites of driver’s eyes is F1 and NASCAR’s biggest difference

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Canadian GP Prime
Formula 1

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.