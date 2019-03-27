Sign in
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Preview

Bahrain GP: A virtual hot lap around F1’s desert track

Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Jeff Segal shows Motorsport Network’s host Julia Piquet the racing lines around Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, scene of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

At the wheel of his state-of-the-art GPX simulator in Miami, Segal turns in a hot lap before talking about the challenges teams and drivers will face this weekend, the second round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The race runs at night, posing an extra challenge as two of the free practice sessions are run in the daylight – in the heat of the Bahrain desert.

