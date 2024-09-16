All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Bahrain to host 2025 F1 pre-season testing despite calendar shift

Testing will be held on 26, 27 and 28 February ahead of the new season

Ewan Gale
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Bahrain will host Formula 1 pre-season testing next year despite its slot shift on the 2025 calendar.

As reported by Motorsport.com, teams will use the Bahrain International Circuit to prepare for the final campaign under the current technical regulations across three days, between 26 and 28 February.

It will be the fifth year in a row that Bahrain hosts pre-season testing and the sixth time overall, though it has only been recently that it has taken on sole honours after the championship moved away from the winter conditions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

In comparison, Bahrain's climate is much more stable and provides more representative track and air temperatures for the testing of new cars ahead of the season, though there have been occasions where high winds have wreaked havoc by pushing high amounts of sand onto the track surface.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place in April next season, with the event being moved to avoid conflict with Ramadan. Saudi Arabia has also had its race moved from March, with Australia, China and Japan opening the season - Suzuka forming a triple-header with the two Middle Eastern venues.

Testing ends two weeks before practice day for the first race in Melbourne, with it likely to be the last use of the three-day format before the new technical regulations are introduced in 2026. Teams will then likely have six days' worth of running time to acclimatise to the new cars and power units before competition begins.

As part of F1's push for sustainability and its 2030 net zero goal, a "significant percentage" of freight will remain in Bahrain ahead of the grand prix.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ben Sulayem on new Officials Department: “You can’t order them on Amazon”
Next article Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Top Comments

More from
Ewan Gale
Bottas has "long-term" concerns over Sauber struggles after 'weakest' F1 race

Bottas has "long-term" concerns over Sauber struggles after 'weakest' F1 race

Formula 1
Bottas has "long-term" concerns over Sauber struggles after 'weakest' F1 race
Red Bull admits it may have hit ceiling with its F1 car concept

Red Bull admits it may have hit ceiling with its F1 car concept

Formula 1
Red Bull admits it may have hit ceiling with its F1 car concept
Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson

Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson

Latest news

Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race

Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

WEC WEC
Fuji
Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

Prime

Discover prime content
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global