Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain April testing / Special feature

Gallery: Non-regular F1 drivers in Bahrain testing

Slider
List

Mick Schumacher, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Mick Schumacher, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
1/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Team VF-19
2/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15

Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15
3/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Fernando Alonso, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
5/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42
6/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19

Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19
7/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
8/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
9/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
10/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15

Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15
11/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Team

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Team
12/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19

Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19
13/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42
14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mick Schumacher, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Mick Schumacher, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
15/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-19

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-19
16/20

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15

Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15
17/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42
18/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19

Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19
19/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
20/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

9m ago

Among the usual race drivers who drove in testing in Bahrain this week were a clutch of junior and reserve drivers, plus Williams’s George Russell getting a taste of one of F1’s fastest cars in the Mercedes. Check them out in action.

What Vettel errors say about his ongoing Hamilton battle

What Vettel errors say about his ongoing Hamilton battle
Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain April testing
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Pietro Fittipaldi , Nicholas Latifi , Jack Aitken , Mick Schumacher , George Russell , Dan Ticktum
Author Charles Bradley
