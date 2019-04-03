Gallery: Non-regular F1 drivers in Bahrain testing
Mick Schumacher, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
1/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Team VF-19
2/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15
3/20
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
4/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
5/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42
6/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19
7/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF90
8/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
9/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
10/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15
11/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Team
12/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19
13/20
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42
14/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mick Schumacher, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
15/20
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-19
16/20
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Dan Ticktum, Red Bull Racing RB15
17/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW42
18/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19
19/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL34
20/20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Among the usual race drivers who drove in testing in Bahrain this week were a clutch of junior and reserve drivers, plus Williams’s George Russell getting a taste of one of F1’s fastest cars in the Mercedes. Check them out in action.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Bahrain April testing
|Drivers
Fernando Alonso, Pietro Fittipaldi, Nicholas Latifi, Jack Aitken, Mick Schumacher, George Russell, Dan Ticktum
|Author
|Charles Bradley
