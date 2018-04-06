Bahrain GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images snap the latest technical happenings up and down the Sakhir pitlane.
Red Bull Racing RB14 front brake detail
The front brake drum features a slotted panel in Bahrain, allowing airflow collected by the brake duct a route with which to escape. Airflow passes between the small gap of the drum and the wheel rim, altering the transfer of thermal energy into the tyre too.
Force India VJM11 engine detail
The VJM11 without its sidepod bodywork attached reveals some of the details of how the Mercedes power unit and ancillaries are packaged.
Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail
A close-up look at Ferrari’s curved and slotted outer diffuser surface, along with the slotted and curved Gurney extension that runs around its periphery.
Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail
Front wing had a minor revision in Australia, and now features a cut out in the outermost section of the top flap. Note the team had a Kiel probe array mounted behind the wing to make sure it performed as expected too.
Red Bull Racing RB14 front detail
A look at the RB14’s chassis, note the Kiel probe array that would be mounted behind the front wing once fitted.
Force India F1 VJM11
Mechanics work on the Force India during FP1.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front detail
Mechanics working on the Mercedes W09’s front suspension as the drivers look for stability and performance during Friday’s practice.
Aero paint on Red Bull Racing RB14
RB14’s turning vanes and front suspension elements painted with flo-viz as they establish whether those and other associated parts are behaving as expected.
McLaren MCL33
A rearward shot of MCL33 shows the amount of cooling that's been opened up by the team for Bahrain. Also note the stylistic Gurney-style tabs mounted above which aid with extraction.
Red Bull Racing RB14 diffuser detail
The bodywork at the rear of the RB14’s engine cover has been expanded for Bahrain as the team looks to improve the cars cooling parameters.
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
A ¾ shot of the McLaren MCL33 that shows its new deflector x-wings.
Ferrari SF71H engine detail
A look under the skin of the Ferrari SF71H as the sidepod bodywork is removed.
Force India VJM11 Mercedes front detail
The new front wing that'll only feature on Sergio Perez’s Force India this weekend.
Toro Rosso STR13 front wing detail
Two front wing specifications are available in Bahrain. Note the lower of the two has three upper flaps rather than two.
Force India VJM11 front wing detail
A comparison of Force India's new (bottom) and older specification wings. The designers have revised the shape of the mainplane where it meets with the neutral section, using an arc rather than a flat section, they've also added slots into the lower two of the three upper flaps and revised the width and duty of the main cascade.