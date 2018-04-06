Global
Formula 1 Special feature

Bahrain GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

By: Matt Somerfield, Assistant Technical Editor
06/04/2018 09:43
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images snap the latest technical happenings up and down the Sakhir pitlane.

Red Bull Racing RB14 front brake detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 front brake detail
1/15

The front brake drum features a slotted panel in Bahrain, allowing airflow collected by the brake duct a route with which to escape. Airflow passes between the small gap of the drum and the wheel rim, altering the transfer of thermal energy into the tyre too.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 engine detail

Force India VJM11 engine detail
2/15

The VJM11 without its sidepod bodywork attached reveals some of the details of how the Mercedes power unit and ancillaries are packaged.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail

Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail
3/15

A close-up look at Ferrari’s curved and slotted outer diffuser surface, along with the slotted and curved Gurney extension that runs around its periphery.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail
4/15

Front wing had a minor revision in Australia, and now features a cut out in the outermost section of the top flap. Note the team had a Kiel probe array mounted behind the wing to make sure it performed as expected too.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 front detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 front detail
5/15

A look at the RB14’s chassis, note the Kiel probe array that would be mounted behind the front wing once fitted.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India F1 VJM11

Force India F1 VJM11
6/15

Mechanics work on the Force India during FP1.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front detail
7/15

Mechanics working on the Mercedes W09’s front suspension as the drivers look for stability and performance during Friday’s practice.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aero paint on Red Bull Racing RB14

Aero paint on Red Bull Racing RB14
8/15

RB14’s turning vanes and front suspension elements painted with flo-viz as they establish whether those and other associated parts are behaving as expected.

Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33

McLaren MCL33
9/15

A rearward shot of MCL33 shows the amount of cooling that's been opened up by the team for Bahrain. Also note the stylistic Gurney-style tabs mounted above which aid with extraction.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 diffuser detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 diffuser detail
10/15

The bodywork at the rear of the RB14’s engine cover has been expanded for Bahrain as the team looks to improve the cars cooling parameters.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
11/15

A ¾ shot of the McLaren MCL33 that shows its new deflector x-wings.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H engine detail

Ferrari SF71H engine detail
12/15

A look under the skin of the Ferrari SF71H as the sidepod bodywork is removed.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 Mercedes front detail

Force India VJM11 Mercedes front detail
13/15

The new front wing that'll only feature on Sergio Perez’s Force India this weekend.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR13 front wing detail

Toro Rosso STR13 front wing detail
14/15

Two front wing specifications are available in Bahrain. Note the lower of the two has three upper flaps rather than two.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 front wing detail

Force India VJM11 front wing detail
15/15

A comparison of Force India's new (bottom) and older specification wings. The designers have revised the shape of the mainplane where it meets with the neutral section, using an arc rather than a flat section, they've also added slots into the lower two of the three upper flaps and revised the width and duty of the main cascade.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
