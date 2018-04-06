Bahrain GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Red Bull Racing RB14 front brake detail 1 / 15 The front brake drum features a slotted panel in Bahrain, allowing airflow collected by the brake duct a route with which to escape. Airflow passes between the small gap of the drum and the wheel rim, altering the transfer of thermal energy into the tyre too. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 engine detail 2 / 15 The VJM11 without its sidepod bodywork attached reveals some of the details of how the Mercedes power unit and ancillaries are packaged. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H diffuser detail 3 / 15 A close-up look at Ferrari’s curved and slotted outer diffuser surface, along with the slotted and curved Gurney extension that runs around its periphery. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18 front wing detail 4 / 15 Front wing had a minor revision in Australia, and now features a cut out in the outermost section of the top flap. Note the team had a Kiel probe array mounted behind the wing to make sure it performed as expected too. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 front detail 5 / 15 A look at the RB14’s chassis, note the Kiel probe array that would be mounted behind the front wing once fitted. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India F1 VJM11 6 / 15 Mechanics work on the Force India during FP1. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front detail 7 / 15 Mechanics working on the Mercedes W09’s front suspension as the drivers look for stability and performance during Friday’s practice. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aero paint on Red Bull Racing RB14 8 / 15 RB14’s turning vanes and front suspension elements painted with flo-viz as they establish whether those and other associated parts are behaving as expected. Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 9 / 15 A rearward shot of MCL33 shows the amount of cooling that's been opened up by the team for Bahrain. Also note the stylistic Gurney-style tabs mounted above which aid with extraction. Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 diffuser detail 10 / 15 The bodywork at the rear of the RB14’s engine cover has been expanded for Bahrain as the team looks to improve the cars cooling parameters. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault 11 / 15 A ¾ shot of the McLaren MCL33 that shows its new deflector x-wings. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Ferrari SF71H engine detail 12 / 15 A look under the skin of the Ferrari SF71H as the sidepod bodywork is removed. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 Mercedes front detail 13 / 15 The new front wing that'll only feature on Sergio Perez’s Force India this weekend. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR13 front wing detail 14 / 15 Two front wing specifications are available in Bahrain. Note the lower of the two has three upper flaps rather than two. Photo by: Giorgio Piola