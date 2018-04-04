Bahrain Grand Prix: Sakhir F1 circuit guide

Get a closer look at the Sakhir circuit ahead of Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix with our exclusive animated track guide.

We take a detailed look at the key parts on the circuit, highlighting overtaking opportunities, the toughest corners on the track and a special look at the often-unseen changes in elevation around the lap.

The FIA has altered the DRS zone on the start/finish straight for this weekend's race, moving the start of the zone 100 metres closer to the exit of the final corner to extend the amount of time drivers can use it.

The drivers' view

Marcus Ericsson: "The track has different challenges to it, one being the sand surrounding it. Depending on the wind and weather conditions, this can become a defining factor.

"In the middle of the track, there is a very technical left hand corner which is one of the most difficult ones of the season. It also offers some good overtaking opportunities which I look forward to."

Sebastian Vettel: "Most of the track is a mix of straights and heavy braking. The first corner is very tight, and you have to squeeze it into Turn 2 afterwards. Turns 5 and 6, and 7 actually, are really nice, it's a challenging section."

Esteban Ocon: "It's a track that feels very satisfying when your car is working well. I particularly enjoy Turns 5, 6 and 7 because they are so quick and then you're immediately into a big braking zone for Turn 8. It's tricky because you approach at really high speed and it's easy to make a mistake and run wide."

Max Verstappen: "The track is very technical, you have some slow corners and then you end up in some really fast corners which makes it a fun circuit. Driving under the lights is always nice as we don't get a lot of opportunity throughout the year."

Romain Grosjean: "I love driving in Bahrain. It's one of those tracks where there are many opportunities to overtake, which is amazing. Obviously there's Turn 1, but Turn 3, Turn 11, Turn 15 – they all make it probably one of the best circuits for racing.

"It's certainly easier to find braking points in Bahrain than it is in Monaco or Singapore. You know if you miss it, or overshoot your braking point, you're just going to go straight and have another go on the next lap. Some street circuits it's straight into the wall. It's a bit easier to get used to it and find the limit."

Carlos Sainz: "The circuit can be tough on the braking system, and some braking points change slightly throughout the weekend due to the timings of the sessions. It's always cool racing at night and under the lights."

Sergio Perez: "The Bahrain track often creates good racing. I still remember the battle I had with my old [McLaren] teammate, Jenson Button, in 2013. The layout really allows you to race wheel-to-wheel at times. If you lose a position in Turn 1, you can fight back through Turns 2, 3 and 4.